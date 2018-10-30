Blancco Technology Group is Awarded ISO27001 and ISO9001 Certification

ATLANTA and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry leader in data erasure and mobile diagnostics solutions, has been awarded ISO27001 and ISO9001 certifications for its core business locations. In its capacity as the most certified data erasure and mobile diagnostics provider in the world, Blancco continues its commitment to providing secure and compliant services to its customers.

ISO9001 certifies that Blancco's core functions meet specific requirements for a quality management system. Ultimately, this certification provides proof that Blancco consistently offers products and services that meet stringent regulatory requirements and satisfy customer demands. It is the only standard in the ISO 9000 series that can be certified.

Blancco's receipt of the ISO9001 certification is testament to its commitment to providing a best-in-class service and product suite for its global customers. Quality is an essential element of the Blancco ethos; this certification showcases this.

ISO27001 accreditation highlights how Blancco's core functions operate an excellent Information Security Management System. Recipients of this certification must demonstrate their organization's strategy and practices in protecting sensitive information within a management system. Blancco's dedication to information security is built into its enterprise DNA; safeguarding data is at the core of its product offering.

These two certifications continue Blancco's ability to certify itself as compliant with multiple governing bodies around the world. This is key to its business, as compliance is essential to any Blancco customer.

