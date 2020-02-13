BLANCO Introduces New IKON® 33" 1-3/4 Farmhouse Sink with Low Divide

"When you break it down, the sink is the most used area in the kitchen by everyone in the household," notes Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "By offering optional accessories with design details that include the low divide and apron front, we created a system that not only accommodates all users but enhances the workflow."

The new IKON sink's convenient low divide that sits just 5-1/2" from the sink bottom, makes it easier to handle large pots and baking sheets while still dividing the sink into cleaning and prepping bowls. Because apron front designs are installed further forward and eliminate the countertop, they minimize the need to lean over as much and help to reduce strain.

Optional accessories include a Floating Grid that provides an extra level within the sink. The extra level created by the Floating Grid eases the strain of placing a heavy pot into the sink while also creating another space to place a bowl of prepped ingredients. It can also be used as trivet on the countertop for placing hot cookware. A Floating Cutting Board that fits right on top of the sink instantly creates another workspace beyond the countertop while also making it easy to scrape chopped ingredients into a bowl placed below it. Additional accessories for the IKON 33" Apron 1-3/4 Low Divide include Small and Large Grids, a 3-in-1 Basket Strainer and a 3-in-1 Disposal Flange.

"Not only do these sinks enhance comfort, productivity and efficiency with their ergonomic design features, they are also beautiful statement pieces available in a range of on-trend colors constructed with our extraordinarily durable and easy to clean SILGRANIT® material," says Maicher.

In addition to the 1-3/4 Low Divide, the IKON® series includes 30" and 33" apron single bowls along with a 27" farmhouse option for smaller spaces. Available color options include Anthracite, Biscotti, Biscuit, Café Brown, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, White and Concrete Gray.

BLANCO IKON® 33" Apron 1-3/4 with Low Divide

33" x 19", 9 1/4" deep, outside cabinet: 36"

Accessories

Small Grid



Large Grid



Floating Grid



Floating Cutting Board



3-in-1 Basket Strainer



3-in-1 Disposal Flange

MSRP: $1649

BLANCO IKON® Apron Front Series Details

SILGRANIT ® is a composite material made of up to 80% natural granite

is a composite material made of up to 80% natural granite Patented, scratch resistant and easy to clean

Repellent nonporous surface does not require use of any harsh chemicals

Includes Hygienic+Plus surface protection

Heat resistant up to 536°F

About BLANCO

For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.

A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius – STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite. BLANCO is also featuring a patented new sink material called DURINOX that is twice the hardness of stainless steel with a warm, velvety finish that is scratch and fingerprint resistant.

BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.

BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.

For more information, visit www.blancoamerica.com.

