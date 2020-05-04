BLANCO RIVANA™ - new geometric, contemporary faucet collection

"The RIVANA collection has a unique, geometric fluidity that is understated yet eye-catching," notes Tim Maicher, Director/Head of Product Management for BLANCO North America. "By reconfiguring the sharp angles and edges, our designers created a timeless design to enhance modern kitchen life."

Available in Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish, the RIVANA semi-professional and pull-down faucet models help make clean-up more efficient with their easy to maneuver design and powerful dual spray features. An innovative magnetic handspray holder on the Semi-Professional model enhances ease-of-use. A bar faucet and coordinating soap dispenser round out the collection allowing for a seamless design when incorporating additional sinks into other areas like a wet bar or kitchen island.

"Our new faucet collection reflects the passion of our engineers and designers who consistently deliver best-in-class design and function that are the hallmarks of the BLANCO brand," says Maicher.

BLANCO RIVANA SEMI-PROFESSIONAL FAUCET

19 7/8" x 8 7/8"1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance; Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $595; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $695

BLANCO RIVANA PULL-DOWN FAUCET

16 3/8" x 8 ½"1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance;Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP- $450; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $525

BLANCO RIVANA BAR FAUCET

15" x 7 1/8"; 1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance; Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $385; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $475

BLANCO RIVANA SOAP DISPENSER

Solid brass construction; Size: 1-3/8"; Outside Diameter: 1"; Reservoir: Approximately 12 oz.; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $160; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $185

About BLANCO

BLANCO is a leading global manufacturer that meticulously designs systems that enhance kitchen water hubs in residential homes. BLANCO water hub solutions integrate components above and below the sink – from the kitchen faucet all the way through to the base cabinet configuration – to create a self-contained unit. As such, BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading high-quality kitchens around the world with everyday convenience and benefits when it comes to preparing food, accessing drinking water and cleaning. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality.

Founded 95 years ago in Germany by Heinrich Blanc, today BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. With company headquarters and key production sites in southwestern Germany, subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in nearly 100 countries around the world and offers its customers a vast portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market and consumers for over 30 years. As a recognized leader in superior craftsmanship and innovation, BLANCO products reflect human evolution that connects function, expression and technology.

