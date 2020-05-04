BLANCO RIVANA™ - new geometric, contemporary faucet collection
Where form and function are one
LUMBERTON, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO introduces the RIVANA faucet collection to its extensive line of statement-making options. Featuring modern, geometric styling with functionality home chefs will appreciate, the new BLANCO RIVANA collection includes semi-professional, pull-down and bar faucet options along with a coordinating soap dispenser.
"The RIVANA collection has a unique, geometric fluidity that is understated yet eye-catching," notes Tim Maicher, Director/Head of Product Management for BLANCO North America. "By reconfiguring the sharp angles and edges, our designers created a timeless design to enhance modern kitchen life."
Available in Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish, the RIVANA semi-professional and pull-down faucet models help make clean-up more efficient with their easy to maneuver design and powerful dual spray features. An innovative magnetic handspray holder on the Semi-Professional model enhances ease-of-use. A bar faucet and coordinating soap dispenser round out the collection allowing for a seamless design when incorporating additional sinks into other areas like a wet bar or kitchen island.
"Our new faucet collection reflects the passion of our engineers and designers who consistently deliver best-in-class design and function that are the hallmarks of the BLANCO brand," says Maicher.
BLANCO RIVANA SEMI-PROFESSIONAL FAUCET
19 7/8" x 8 7/8"1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance; Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $595; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $695
BLANCO RIVANA PULL-DOWN FAUCET
16 3/8" x 8 ½"1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance;Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP- $450; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $525
BLANCO RIVANA BAR FAUCET
15" x 7 1/8"; 1.5 GPM powerful water saving performance; Available in two finishes: Polished Chrome and Stainless Finish; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $385; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $475
BLANCO RIVANA SOAP DISPENSER
Solid brass construction; Size: 1-3/8"; Outside Diameter: 1"; Reservoir: Approximately 12 oz.; PC-Polished Chrome MSRP - $160; SF-Stainless Finish MSRP - $185
About BLANCO
BLANCO is a leading global manufacturer that meticulously designs systems that enhance kitchen water hubs in residential homes. BLANCO water hub solutions integrate components above and below the sink – from the kitchen faucet all the way through to the base cabinet configuration – to create a self-contained unit. As such, BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading high-quality kitchens around the world with everyday convenience and benefits when it comes to preparing food, accessing drinking water and cleaning. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality.
Founded 95 years ago in Germany by Heinrich Blanc, today BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. With company headquarters and key production sites in southwestern Germany, subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in nearly 100 countries around the world and offers its customers a vast portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market and consumers for over 30 years. As a recognized leader in superior craftsmanship and innovation, BLANCO products reflect human evolution that connects function, expression and technology.
