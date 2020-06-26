Blaux Portable AC + Wearable Air Cooling Fan Steal the Summer's Heat

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaux is one of the hottest brands on the block this summer for its innovative advancements in the world of personalized portable air conditioners. Blaux, pronounced "Blwow," recently released the Blaux Portable AC and Blaux Wearable AC units to bring a new level of personal air comfortability. The Blaux AC units are out to siphon the summer's heat by blowing powerfully chilled three-speed airflows. The Blaux ACs may also cleanse the air for a more refreshingly purified breathing space.

Blaux Portable AC and Blaux Wearable Air Cooling Fan Steal the Summer's Heat

Both portable air conditioners aim to deliver customizable cooling benefits. Whether it's the Blaux Portable AC, a mini desktop air conditioning unit, or the Blaux Wearable AC, a personal air filter and air cooler neck fan, the unique combination of personal air conditioning portability has truly captured the attention of consumers from around the world by helping them deal with the summer's sizzling temperatures and extremely humid seasonal climates on the horizon.

What's the Blaux Portable AC?

The Blaux Portable AC is a cordless, rechargeable, mini personal air conditioner using advanced cooling technology via titanium thermal plates that make for grade-A energy efficiency. The Blaux AC works towards rapid cooling in just 30 seconds and a whole room in under six minutes [1].

The compact, car battery-sized Blaux Portable AC desktop air cooler only weighs two pounds unfilled yet is also a purifier and humidifier with three fan speeds. It's on sale for as low as $85 per portable Blaux AC unit. There's also a mood-lighting illumination feature that makes a great nightlight.

What's the Blaux Wearable AC?

The Blaux Wearable AC is a personal neck cooling fan plus a built-in negative ionizer with an antimicrobial nano-silver filtration system to help purify the air one breathes of harmful allergens and pollutants in their immediate environment [2].

The stylish, high-tech, personal AC fan plus ionization feature is a great way to beat the summer heat by getting a quiet-yet-powerful, gentle-yet-strong, breezy-almost-windy airflow while reducing exposure to toxic airborne particulates or second-hand smoke inhalation. With removable fans, thermoelectric cooling effects and a 120-degree rotatable fan for multi-directional adjustable airflow, the low price tag of just $48 per unit when buying bulk is a great trade-off given the Blaux Wearable AC benefits.

What Next: Is Blaux AC the Right Portable AC to Use?

Blaux, managed by Hong Kong-based Strong Current Enterprises, is setting the summer on fire and is the most popular sought-out portable AC brand in 2020.

Blaux Portable AC is a useful mini desktop AC unit for working or simply cooling and purifying the indoor air. Blaux Personal Fan is a wearable AC device that wraps around the neck for ultra-portability for those who know how optimal staying cool and comfortable is this summer.

By now, consumers know if they want to order a Blaux Portable AC mini desktop air conditioner unit and/or Blaux Wearable AC personal neck fan. Expect minor shipping delays, but it is wise to buy now to secure an order of both Blaux air conditioners, which come with a 30-day refund policy. Blaux AC units will continually ship in July and August while supplies last.

Receive a 50% discount on Blaux portable AC units today: Get a Blaux Portable AC here and a Blaux Wearable AC here at introductory prices.

