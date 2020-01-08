BLAZE Announces Technology Alliance With MyJane To Facilitate Compliant Distribution Of Industry's First Cannabis Gift Boxes

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE, the enterprise resource planning platform for the legal cannabis industry with operations in U.S. and Canada, has announced a technology collaboration with women's-focused cannabis retailer MyJane to sell curated gift sets through California-based dispensaries.

MyJane, an Irvine-based wellness platform curating personalized cannabis experiences for women, will use BLAZE's software and tools to become the first company to bundle cannabis products into one box set that is compliant under California Bureau of Cannabis Control regulations. It also will give dispensaries a broader range of product options, while expanding the reach to a growing women's cannabis market.

"BLAZE's suite of tools has allowed us to expand our retail footprint tenfold in a matter of weeks," said Hélène Blanchette, president of MyJane. "This kind of exponential growth allows us to focus on our mission of helping women make informed wellness decisions about cannabis while creating greater opportunities for the brands we carry in our boxes to reach broader audiences."

BLAZE's technology also breaks new industry ground, allowing MyJane to supply the first and only compliant cannabis box set sold as a single SKU to cannabis retailers. These sets are typically difficult to distribute under Californian laws, as tracking is required for each individual cannabis product in the package.

"We are proud that our suite of technology tools solved a vexing go-to-market challenge for MyJane and look forward to seeing the company accomplish its mission of normalizing cannabis for women," said Chris Violas, BLAZE chief executive officer. "This leap forward in cannabis retailing also will be METRC compliant and is available to BLAZE customers."

MyJane, a retail subsidiary of ManifestSeven, championed self-care during the 2019 holiday season with its unique Sleep Box and will be introducing the Passion Box in mid-January ahead of Valentine's Day.

ABOUT BLAZE:

BLAZE, a VC-backed California technology company offers a unified seed-to-sale software and apps to help the cannabis industry grow. Developed by tech entrepreneurs and former cannabis company operators, BLAZE makes tech easy with an easy-to-use front end powered by an enterprise backend for dispensaries, delivery services, distributors and cultivators. Customers can be more profitable and productive while creating a better user experience for end customers and employees. The company's software ensures compliance with state and local laws and integrates seamlessly with over 40 technology vendors that also service cannabis companies. For more information, go to https://www.BLAZE.me.

ABOUT MYJANE:

Created by women for women, MyJane is a cannabis wellness community designed to empower women to feel better. Its mission is to normalize the cannabis experience for women by offering the first premium, curated cannabis experience in a box, tailored to meet women's individual needs and address their most-cited wellness concerns. MyJane, a ManifestSeven retail subsidiary, is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit myjane.com.

Contact:

BLAZE PR

pr@blaze.me

SOURCE BLAZE

Related Links

http://www.blaze.me

