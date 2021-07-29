Blaze Pizza Accelerates Growth with New Franchise Agreements in Southern California and Alaska

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual franchise pizza concept, announced today it has signed two new multi-unit franchise agreements to expand its west coast footprint, further fueling the thriving brand's continued nationwide growth efforts. As part of these deal signings, Blaze is expanding its strong presence in Southern California with two restaurants under development and slated to open in Indio and Colton, new markets for the brand in its home state. Additionally, the brand has also signed an agreement to open its first locations in Alaska, with four restaurants in the pipeline to be developed across the state, with an initial focus on Fairbanks.

Blaze Pizza's new franchisees Greg and Catharine Persinger will be the owners and operators of the brand's Alaskan locations, spearheading its debut in the state. The Persingers are experienced multi-brand developers, and in addition to their new agreement with Blaze, the couple also own successful Firehouse Subs and Cold Stone Creamery franchises. This husband-and-wife team plan to open four new Blaze Pizza locations throughout the state, with the first slated to open in Fairbanks.

Leading Blaze Pizza's development in Southern California are brother-and-sister duo Aman and David Chandi. The siblings come from a family with strong roots in multi-unit franchise operations and real estate development, currently operating several Del Taco and Subway franchise locations in the Golden State. Leveraging their extensive experience in the restaurant and franchise industries, Aman and David plan to develop two new Blaze locations in Indio and Colton, California – both of which will open in shopping plazas owned by the Chandi family.

"For more than ten years, we've worked closely with our family to learn about the franchise industry and have seen firsthand the importance of investing in a concept with proven viability. Blaze Pizza was a pioneer in the made-to-order restaurant segment, and once we were introduced to the exceptional team behind the brand's unparalleled support system and product excellence, we immediately jumped on the opportunity to add it to our portfolio," said Aman Chandi. "Blaze Pizza has captured a passionate following from consumers nationwide; in fact, we came to love the brand first as customers, and are thrilled to have the chance to share this concept's one-of-a-kind dining experience with our community."

Building upon the momentum the brand has cultivated throughout 2021, these latest agreements are fueled by the ongoing success and growth Blaze Pizza has experienced year to date, with a strong active pipeline positioning the popular franchise concept for further expansion. To support these aggressive development efforts, Blaze is continuing to invest in a strong franchise executive team, recently appointing Andrew Verhagen as franchise sales manager and John Grega as director of construction. Together, the new team members bring extensive backgrounds in franchising and have worked with nationally-recognized food brands, including Bojangles and Inspire Brands.

"At Blaze Pizza, we are proud to be true partners to our franchisees and have continually invested in our leadership team to ensure that we have the best of the best at the helm of this growing brand," said Ed Yancey, vice president of franchise development for Blaze Pizza. "Andrew and John are the latest industry veterans to join our team, and we have no doubt that their wealth of knowledge will be an invaluable resource for both new and existing restaurant operators in our system. We look forward to leveraging our team's expertise as we continue accelerating our growth efforts and driving Blaze Pizza's expansion through strategic franchise development."

As the brand continues to develop in key markets, Blaze Pizza is in the midst of aggressive expansion and is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Franchise opportunities remain in markets across the U.S., including the Northeast and Texas. For more information about development opportunities with Blaze Pizza, please visit www.blazepizza.com or contact Ed Yancey at [email protected].

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

Contact:

Nadia Caron

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Blaze Pizza

Related Links

http://www.blazepizza.com

