BLAZE Public Relations Secures Partnership with The Pickle Juice Co.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations announced today that The Pickle Juice Co. has joined its roster of premium functional beverage brands. The innovative, scientifically backed hydration and muscle recovery product has partnered with the leading boutique PR agency in Los Angeles to increase brand awareness and assist with future growth plans.

"We're beyond excited to work with a brand like Pickle Juice, a product that is backed by science and truly unlike any other product on the market," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "With Pickle Juice, we will promote their mission to grow brand awareness through tailored PR and marketing campaigns."

BLAZE will execute multi-faceted media outreach to secure targeted opportunities that build buzz and increase awareness on Pickle Juice's functional benefits and formulation.

"Pickle Juice has been used by professional athletes for over a decade, but the everyday consumer who experiences cramping can benefit from Pickle Juice too," said Filip Keuppens, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Pickle Juice. "With BLAZE, we will grow brand awareness within the athletic community and promote our scientifically proven benefits that can be felt by any consumer who seeks cramping or dehydration relief."

Campaign activations throughout 2021 will include distribution growth, product launches and unique brand/athlete partnerships.

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, our boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. We have done it all before, failed, prevailed, and we know the difference. At BLAZE, we put strategy back in PR. Our media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. For more information visit www.blazepr.com.

About The Pickle Juice Company

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

