"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine, from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.