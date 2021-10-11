"Bleach: Brave Souls" x Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 2 Debuts Bruno Bangnyfe In-Game

Check out the second collaboration between Bleach: Brave Souls and the latest series Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach. The collaboration will also include up to 100 free Summons, a login bonus, a chance to get the Osushi Familiar, exclusive support pack sales, and much more. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1011/bleach_brave_souls_burn_the_witch.html ) for more information.

*For details on the campaign, please check the in-app notifications.

Bruno's Challenge Begins: Clear the Missions to Get Rewards for Everyone

Bruno has sent out a challenge to celebrate round 2 of the Burn the Witch collaboration. Work together with everyone to complete Bruno's Challenge. Players will receive in-game items such as Summons Tickets according to the mission achievement status, so please be sure to join in.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/AtcxaNGDfdU

Check out the BTW Collaboration site ( https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/btw/ ) and official Bleach: Brave Souls social media for mission progress updates.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Related Links

https://www.klab.com

