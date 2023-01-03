Bleeding Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the bleeding disorders treatment market are AbbVie Inc, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Biogen, CSL Behring, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, BDI Pharma Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Xenetic Biosciences, Sanofi S.A., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Novartis AG.







The global bleeding disorders treatment market is expected to grow from $12.35 billion in 2021 to $13.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The bleeding disorders treatment market is expected to grow to $18.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The bleeding disorders treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Bleeding disorders are a group of diseases caused due to the inability of the blood to clot properly.Symptoms of bleeding disorders include extended bleeding after surgery, injury, menstruation, or trauma.



The treatment is used to either stop or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.



North America was the largest region in the bleeding disorders treatment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bleeding disorders treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values â€" that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main treatment types of bleeding disorders treatment are desmopressin (DDAVP), hormone replacement therapy, contraceptives, anti-fibrinolytic or clot-stabilizing drugs, fibrin sealants, drugs applied to cuts, and pipeline analysis.Desmopressin (DDAVP) treatments are used to diagnose individuals who have mild hemophilia A or von Willebrand disease in stopping bleeding.



The types of diseases involved are hemophilia A, hemophilia B, von willebrand disease, liver disease, and others that are served by various end users such as hospitals, clinics, specialty clinics, research institutes, and others.



The increasing number of diagnosed hemophilia patients is expected to propel the growth of the bleeding disorders treatment market going forward.Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder where the blood does not clot properly.



The treatment of Hemophilia entails replacement therapy, in which the missing or insufficient blood clotting factors are replaced with human plasma concentrates or recombinant (created from DNA) forms of clotting factors VIII or IX.For instance, in August 2020, according to the World Federation of Hemophilia, a Canada-based international, non-profit organization, in 2020 the total number of people with bleeding disorders was 3,47,026 the number of people with Hemophilia was 2,09,614, and people with hemophilia A was 1,65,379 and people suffering with hemophilia B accounted for 33,076 across the world.



Therefore, the increasing number of diagnosed hemophilia patients is driving the growth of the bleeding disorders treatment market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the bleeding disorder treatment market.Major companies operating in the bleeding disorder treatment sector is focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in 2021, the University of Oslo, a Norway-based public research university, developed a new technology called super albumin that can lead to the development of long-acting medications and have significant implications for people with hemophilia.The Universityâ€™s research team has created a novel biomedical technology that can be used to make coagulation factors that have a much longer half-life than those that are currently available.



An in-depth analysis of a biological mechanism serves as the starting point. Using this knowledge, they were able to create super albumin, a protein variant that can be combined with protein-based medications to prolong their bloodstream half-life.



In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company acquired Shire plc for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisitions, Takeda is expected to have an appealing, expanded geographic footprint and holds a dominant position in both Japan and the United States.



With committed staff members worldwide, Takeda can distribute its highly innovative medicines to about 80 countries/regions. Shire plc is a UK-based specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides treatment for hemophilia patients.



The countries covered in the bleeding disorders treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The bleeding disorders treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Bleeding disorders treatment market statistics, including bleeding disorders treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with bleeding disorders treatment market share, detailed Bleeding disorders treatment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bleeding disorders treatment industry. This bleeding disorders treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



