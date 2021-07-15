Blend Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Labs, Inc. ("Blend") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $18.00 per share. Blend is offering 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase from Blend up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, 2021 under the symbol "BLND" and the offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering, and Piper Sandler, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 15, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220, or by email at [email protected] ; or Well Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll-free at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

