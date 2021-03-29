Blended Fest Announces Tickets On-Sale. Betting on the Return of Live Events!

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural Blended Festival, Southern California's fastest-growing music, food, and wine event is coming back.

Blended Fest is set to make its return to San Diego at Embarcadero Park North, Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event is set to feature household names from pop, country, and EDM to perform. Early bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.blendedfestival.com. Blended has packages starting at $119, with layaway plans available. Talent announcements will begin mid-April.

Blended-goers pose next to the giant MWS M. One of many selfie activations located throughout the festival grounds.

The music talent, much like a good wine, is perfectly blended.

"We want to establish Blended as a traveling festival experience. The Blended brand is modeled to thrive in destinations enthusiasts of wine, music, and culinary experiences reside," says Kalika Moquin, Director of Blended Fest. "While we are taking it on the road with 2021 events in Nashville and Austin, San Diego is the market we call home, and wanted to wrap our summer here. We are also so excited to partner with local promoters, food vendors, artists, and bands. While we are bringing in high-level talent, Blended will always have an authentic to San Diego feel."

Blended Fest, powered by the popular wine app for millennials, My Wine Society "MWS" gives festival-goers a chance to socially interact, both prior to and during the festival. By downloading the MWS app, attendees can virtually meet other ticket holders, join chat rooms, earn badges, be the first to know which artists are performing, as well as access complimentary drinks, tastings, merch giveaways, and more. In addition to the app integration, Blended will be a completely cashless festival, directing all guests to pre-register their bands. A CLEAR health pass is also required for entry. For those who do not meet the requirements for CLEAR, rapid testing will be conducted on-site, only those with a negative result will be admitted entry to the grounds.

"We are aware of the cautionary steps that come with producing live events in today's current climate, but people are ready for connection, and to go back to enjoying the things we love," adds Kristy Rumsey, Director of Marketing and Media. "We are working closely with our venue partners and the City to adhere to all state and local guidelines. We remain optimistic that we have timed Blended to coincide with lesser restrictions, and are prepared to take additional measures to host a safe event so we can fully maximize the true festival experience we have all missed."

The pop culture intersection that is Blended Festival — from music to culinary aspects, the My Wine Society Wine tent, Instagramable moments, and new to 2021, a wellness lounge — is second to none. Festival goers also have an option to purchase a higher ticket that gains them exclusive access to the Maxim VIP Village, featuring bottle service, hosted bar hours, celebrity DJs, and more.

Blended is where the cords meet the cork.

