Blenders Eyewear Announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Blenders Eyewear kicks off the holiday shopping season with an annual, sitewide Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale that rivals other eyewear brands. The San Diego, surf-inspired company will offer one full week of discounts on their sunglasses and snow goggles.

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. All sunglasses will be 50% off; all goggles will be 30% off. The discount increases for Cyber Monday to 35% off snow goggles. These discounts include the new 2019 snow goggles line . Other terms of the sale include free returns, items from the wire-frame collections, and a handful of new colorways. Blenders will also offer deep discounts at the company's flagship store in Pacific Beach at 4683 Cass Street, with 50% off sunglasses and 35% off snow goggles November 27-December 4, 2019.

The annual celebration is Blenders' largest sale of the year, and is a true test of preparation. "We have pulled out all the stops to make this sale a mutual success for both customers and the brand," said Lexi Horn, Blenders' director of customer success. This year Blenders is implementing new processes and working closer than ever with the company's fulfillment center to ensure everything gets out the door on schedule, and the team responds to product and processing questions in a timely manner. "It's simple: when our customers are stoked, we're stoked."

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif., Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders is one of America's fastest-growing sunglasses brands. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

