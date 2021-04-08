Blenders Eyewear Launches New Collection of Floatable Sunglasses

FLOAT₂O's three styles feature Blenders signature bright colors, polarized lenses and are made from TR90, a thermoplastic material that floats, and is incredibly durable, flexible and lightweight. The frames were tested and proven to float for up to two weeks in the choppiest of waters, making them ideal for all-day wear on or near the water. These high-quality, affordable sunglasses are priced at $48 and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection and anti-saltwater coating.

"We expanded our signature styles into a more functional, versatile, and reliable frame with the FLOAT₂O line," said Blenders Founder and CEO Chase Fisher. "Wherever your aquatic adventures take you, the FLOAT₂O frames are just what you need for an epic day outdoors."

The FLOAT₂O sunglasses come in Blender's most popular styles: the L series, the Coastal, and the M ClassX2, with three different colorways. They also ship with a microfiber pouch and sticker pack.

The L Series is a squared frame and features pops of bright colors called "Tide Runner," "Salty Punch" and "Waterfall.

The Coastal is a more rounded style with subtle splashes of color coming through on styles "Tide City," "Salty Moon" and "Waterway."

The M Class X2 is a square, yet sleek frame with splashes of color named "Tide Story," "Salty Beach" and "Waterhaven."

See a photo file here.

Blenders is on a mission to create the world's coolest and most affordable eyewear that inspires people to live life in forward motion. Founded in 2012 by Fisher, a San Diego surf coach who grew the company from a backpack business on the beach to a global brand in five years.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif. Blenders produces a wide range of sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear

Related Links

http://www.BlendersEyewear.com

