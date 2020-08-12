Blenders Eyewear Ranked No. 224 on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Blenders Eyewear is ranked 224th on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious compilation of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Blenders Eyewear's revenue growth of 1,966% from 2016-19 earned the company a spot on the list for the first time. The ranking makes Blenders Eyewear one of the nation's fastest-growing consumer brands in the country.

"We've seen really strong growth during the last three years thanks to the tireless work the whole team puts forth every day," said Chase Fisher, CEO and founder of Blenders Eyewear. "Blenders started out as a brand devoted to offering stylish, durable and affordable sunglasses to people wanting to live life in forward motion," Fisher said. "We recently launched our blue light glasses and we have more in the pipeline. We're pumped!"

Making the Inc. list confirms Blenders' success in the economy's most dynamic segment: independent small and midsize businesses. Blenders sells its eyewear direct-to-consumer, rare in the retail space. The company successfully uses social media and social advertising to introduce its products to customers who then buy directly from the company's website. When he launched Blenders in 2012, Fisher was selling sunglasses out of his backpack on San Diego beaches.

In 2020 Blenders has so far experienced several of its biggest sales months since the company's inception; in June the majority stake of Blenders Eyewear was acquired by Safilo, a leading Italian eyewear company.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 2020 list represent an average three-year growth rate of 165%, an astounding $209.7 billion in revenue and 582,000+ jobs. "We're stoked to be on the same list with companies that are disrupting every sector, from healthcare and retail to music production," said Fisher. "What we all have in common is perseverance and being unafraid to do business in new ways."

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders is one of America's fastest-growing sunglasses brands. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

