BLENDING WITH THE TREND: GiveCentral for #GivingTuesday

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the trend of giving continues to spread, GiveCentral yet again extends its support to #GivingTuesday by offering tools and services for a smoother fundraising. GiveCentral aims at contributing to the amplification of year-end fundraising efforts for nonprofits and charities, this is to initiate the linking of individuals with noble causes and to further strengthen a community of givers. Fundraising for nonprofits on this global day of giving requires strategic planning and real time tracking of funds; GiveCentral provides just that.

On a day like Giving Tuesday, our partners undoubtedly generate huge funds. A number of churches and nonprofits choose GiveCentral as their fundraising platform because of the services and softwares that we provide. For example, GiveCentral Community is a simple donor management software that allows maximum transparency; it consolidates collection, fundraising and communication activities all in one convenient place. The database has been designed to provide tools that will help in making smarter fundraising decisions, thus saving time and effort. It also enables sending newsletters, tax information, emails and even text updates to your donors.

Apart from GiveCentral Community, there are services like GiveCentral Go, GiveCentral Connect and GiveCentral Texting that help nonprofits to carry out and maintain a hassle-free fundraising. GiveCentral's mobile giving is one of our most popular tools.

About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. With over 450 nationwide nonprofits that have put their trust on us, we look forward to grow and expand our horizons. Nonprofits can sign up with us on our website and our trusted experts will guide them through creating accounts, launching campaigns and gathering funds.

About #GivingTuesday

It is a global movement built by individuals, families, and communities in all 50 states of the U.S and in countries around the world. #GivingTuesday has only grown bigger and better since its inception in 2012, it is an official kick off for the end-of-year giving season. It is a movement that inspires people to inspire and get inspired, and to give back in smarter ways; this year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 27.

