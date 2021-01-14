Blerp Sound Emotes Taking YouTube Gaming Streamers to the Next Level

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live streaming has boomed over the last year in the confines of the pandemic. Entertainers and creators have turned to platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming as new platforms to reach their fans. While massive concerts and events have taken place attracting millions of viewers, Derek Omori, co-founder of Blerp, says that "the innovations in livestreaming are just beginning to unfold, new interactive experiences will change the way we view entertainment at large."

Blerp Sound Emotes has brought their hugely successful Twitch integration to Facebook and YouTube gaming. Their Twitch extension grew to over 150,000 channels in the 8 months since its release gaining over 10x the active users of GIPHY's extension. When asked about what contributed to Blerp's viral growth, Aaron Hsu said, "GIPHY really highlights how memes can connect with each other, but what's interesting about just sharing a Sound Emote is that when it's shared it's focused on ENHANCING a moment… it doesn't take away from the creator at all… the viewer feels like they were a part of that moment."

You can watch some hilarious moments made from Sound Emotes here: {Blerp video here}

Blerp just launched Streamer Sound Emotes and the reception for YouTube and Facebook streamers has been amazing. What makes Blerp truly unique is the thousands of content creators making personalized soundboards of their own voice, which they feature onstream for their fans. Increasing engagement and enticing new subscribers is the key to making a sustainable living from streaming, and Blerp has been instrumental to streamer success.

Katy Bentz, notable for her role as Steph Gingrich in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, is a hugely popular Twitch streamer who attributes a portion of her success to Blerp. "I would recommend Blerp a hundred times over to anybody... it's really great when you can be a part of something and [represent] something you really believe in, and I really believe in Blerp."

Although Blerp is currently focused on amplifying gaming and live streaming through audio experiences and sound sharing, their vision is to bring Blerp to a wider variety of platforms through integrations with voice assistants, voice chats, and more. To become a part of the Sound Emote movement, sign up at www.blerp.com to start creating sounds and sharing your voice.

Media Contact: (on behalf of Blerp)

Avijit Dutta

[email protected]

https://mediax.agency

Related Images

blerp.png

Blerp

SOURCE Blerp