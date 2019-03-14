Blessed Extracts Receives Annual Cannabis License

"This license is the culmination of several years of effort with the City of Davis, County of Yolo and the State to construct a manufacturing facility that has the ability to produce cannabis products of the highest quality, while meeting all regulatory requirements," stated Blessed Cofounder Amelia Paterson. "To our knowledge, this is the first volatile manufacturing annual license granted by the CDPH in the Davis area, highlighting our position as the foremost manufacturer of boutique products in a manner that maximizes consumer, employee and public safety."

Blessed Extracts products are available through select licensed distributorships and in select dispensaries. A list of products and dispensaries is available on their website.

About Blessed Extracts: BE is a California LLC with a mission to provide best-in-class cannabis-based products to consumers in California. The directors, officers, and employees of BE possess in excess of 60 years of successful brand building experience in cannabis and other industries. BE offers a diverse, boutique product line of small-batch, top-shelf concentrates. For more information, please visit www.blessedextracts.com.

