Blessings Gives Premium Support And Financial Security To The Domestic Violence Community, And Elite Luxurious Wholesale And Catering Services To Washington State Residents And Tourists

Blessings From My Heart To Your Table is both a Special Purpose Corporation and Non-Profit Organization. As Blessings is expanding its services to include RESTAURANT they are asking for YOUR help. Blessings is raising money to provide culinary training and careers for 100 survivors of abuse this year 2021.

Covid 19 has exposed hate, violence, and racial corruption- The time is now to stop the cycle of abuse. Not one more child or woman will continue the cycle of abuse with our help.

This is what employees have to say about Blessings From My Heart To Your Table:

"BLESSINGS HAS GIVEN ME A WAY TO SUPPORT MY FAMILY SO WE CAN SAFELY MOVE INTO THE LIGHT AWAY FROM DARKNESS."

-SHAMIKA

"BLESSINGS HAS BLESSED ME WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO EARN INCOME. I AM BLESSED TO HAVE MET LIKE MINDED WOMEN WHO ARE EAGER TO OVERCOME THEIR HARDSHIPS THROUGH FINANCIAL STABILITY."

-ROCHELLE

"BLESSINGS HAS GIVEN ME A CHANCE WHEN NO ONE ELSE WOULD."

-JAMKEA

When we asked Executive Chef Delphia Brewton "Why do you provide these opportunities to women?" she says: "As a SURVIVOR of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE of 14 Years it is my reasonable service to restore life into other women just like myself. I have stood in these women's shoes and I know through experience what they are going through. And lke a bridge over troubled water, I will lay me down to help as many women as possible!"

This is more than a company this is a MOVEMENT- Blessings is not just Blessing the customers but it is Restoring Lives, Giving Hope for Brighter Futures and stopping the Cycle of Domestic Violence!

To help create 100 careers in 2021 for survivors of abuse go to https://www.blessingscatering.org/sponsor-us to donate.

Blessings From My Heart To Your Table

Phone Number: 253-321-7373 ext. 2

www.blessingscatering.org/sponsor-us

[email protected]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdHtLYlxBJE&t=1s

