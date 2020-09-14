Blessings in a Backpack Partners With Spartan Kids Foundation for National Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry, is partnering with the Spartan Kids Foundation for a nationwide t-shirt design contest. The national nonprofit is asking children to use their creative skills and design the new Blessings in a Backpack t-shirt. The contest is now underway and is running through Thursday, Oct. 15.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Spartan Kids Foundation, which provides experiences to underserved and challenged youth to promote healthy and active lifestyles," said Nikki Grizzle, chief marketing officer, Blessings in a Backpack. "Across the country, millions of kids are struggling with food insecurity. Though many schools are turning to virtual classrooms this fall, our mission remains the same — to make sure these kids have food to eat. With this contest, we hope to feed more children, as each entry helps with donations."

Blessings in a Backpack is aiming to raise $25,000 during this national fundraiser, with the Spartan Kids Foundation set to donate $20 to Blessings for every contest entry submitted. The nonprofit is feeding over 87,000 children in 1,092 schools across 45 states and the District of Columbia. There are more than 11 million in the United States who are at risk of hunger.

To participate in this contest, children ages 12 and under can print out the form on the Blessings website and draw their favorite thing about school. Once the artwork is completed, parents are encouraged to fill out the form, scan the design, and submit it on the website before Oct. 15.

The national Blessings in a Backpack team will select the top 10 finalists. Those designs will be shared on the national Facebook page, where social media followers will vote for their favorite design. Voting will run Oct. 19-23, and the winner will be announced the week of Oct. 26. The winning artist will receive a $50 Amazon gift card, a Blessings in a Backpack prize package that includes their designed t-shirt, a free Spartan Kids Race code, and their name will appear under the artwork on all printed shirts. The winning child's school or after-school club/program will receive a $1,000 Amazon gift card for their classroom wish list.

For 15 years, Blessings in a Backpack has been dedicated to feeding kids on the weekend, and its efforts have not stopped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Blessings in a Backpack's partnership with the Spartan Kids Foundation began in May. The foundation became Blessings' Giving Tuesday Now match to raise funds to feed kids during the COVID-19 school closures. This partnership led to a national fundraiser, Kids Helping Kids, which empowers families to participate in a virtual race where proceeds go toward feeding less fortunate children. This new initiative is intended to bring awareness to the millions of children struggling with a lack of nutrition across the nation.

For more information and to enter the contest, visit https://www.blessingsinabackpack.org/shirt-design-contest/.

