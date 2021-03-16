Blinc Just Invented the Perfect Mascara

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, today announces the launch of its revolutionary UltraVolume Tubing Mascara.

When Blinc launched its Original Tubing Mascara in 1995, its tubing technology solved the problems associated with traditional mascaras of flaking, smudging and running. However, there were limitations when it came to volume and length. Developed to solve these limitations, UltraVolume combines Blinc's core tubing technology to deliver a flake-proof, smudge-proof and run-proof mascara with dramatic length and volume to rival even traditional mascaras. Its 360 fiber (4mm ultra-thin), SoftTouch application brush also delivers dynamic spacing for superb definition. With UltraVolume, customers no longer have to make sacrifices with their mascara and can achieve a buildable, lifted, full-glam look that lasts from the gym to the boardroom to a night on the town.

Utilizing the company's trusted core tubing technology, UltraVolume forms water-resistant tubes around each lash to create eye-popping lashes that last through exercise, long-hours and even sleep. While customers previously had to sacrifice dramatic length and volume for the ultra-longwear and easy-to-remove benefits, Blinc UltraVolume Tubing Mascara is the first to offer it all in one product, and it comes in an ultra-black, semi-matte finish.

Blinc UltraVolume Tubing Mascara is cruelty-free, clean, vegan and free of gluten and fragrance. Also, in alignment with Blinc's intention to reduce the environmental impact created by cosmetic waste, UltraVolume's secondary packaging is FSC certified, and the primary packaging is made from 100% PCR.

While many cosmetic brands have been quick to develop tubing mascaras of their own, none offer the ultra-longwear hold, soft-touch application and effortless removal of Blinc's core tubing technology. Trusted by makeup artists, athletes and business people alike, Blinc has fine-tuned UltraVolume to provide the perfect mascara experience from initial application to removal. Blinc stays on better than waterproof mascaras yet comes off easily with just water and gentle pressure. As a result, customers can do away with harsh, stripping makeup removers and reduce long-term eye irritation without sacrificing long-lasting results.

"At Blinc, we're constantly working to create products that accommodate our customers' busy lifestyles," said Lewis Farsedakis, Founder and CEO at Blinc. "Over the past 26 years, we've perfected our tubing technology to provide unparalleled soft touch application, longevity, glam and effortless removal."

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1995 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with sacrifice-free products. To learn more, visit: https://www.blincinc.com/

