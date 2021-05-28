Blinc Unveils Its Glow Getter Face Palette

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, today announces the launch of its Glow Getter Face Palette.

Designed for the Glow Getter in you, this all-in-one, professional-grade palette combines four smooth matte blushes with four luminous highlighters to enable customizable, buildable and youthful looks for all skin tones. Making use of Blinc's loved and trusted long-lasting formulations, Blinc's Glow Getter shades not only blend effortlessly but last all day so you can glow and get it without worrying about your makeup.

How to use the Glow Getter Face Palette

Tools : Apply your favorite Glow Getter shades with a brush or preferred method

: Apply your favorite Glow Getter shades with a brush or preferred method Application : Create a perfectly glowy complexion by placing blushes on the apple of cheeks and blend back towards your temples. Highlighters are placed on the high points of the face such as the top of cheekbones, nose bridge, cupid's bow, brow bone, and inner corner of the eye.

: Create a perfectly glowy complexion by placing blushes on the apple of cheeks and blend back towards your temples. Highlighters are placed on the high points of the face such as the top of cheekbones, nose bridge, cupid's bow, brow bone, and inner corner of the eye. Mix & Match: Try out different shade combinations and build up your application until the desired color payoff is achieved.

"There's no better way to welcome summer than with a natural-looking sun-kissed look," said Lewis Farsedakis, Founder and CEO at Blinc. "Our new Glow Getter Face Palette was made with your busy summer days and nights in mind. With this latest launch, we're bringing you looks that last from the beach to the bar and all night long."

In alignment with Blinc's renowned Tubing Mascaras, the Glow Getter Face Palette is cruelty-free, oil-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and phthalate-free. The product's packaging additionally reflects the company's wider commitment to its 'Conscious Cosmetics Initiative' which seeks to reduce the negative environmental and social impact created by cosmetic production and waste.

To purchase Blinc's Glow Getter Face Palette, visit BlincInc.com.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1995 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with sacrifice-free products. To learn more visit: https://www.blincinc.com

