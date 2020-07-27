Blind Pig Las Vegas Retains COVID Advisory Firm

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced that it has retained MORE Health (www.morehealth.care) to provide consulting services related to the COVID pandemic for its Las Vegas location.

The Blind Pig is owned by the company and operates a full service dine in and take out restaurant. The restaurant is located within a mile of the Las Vegas Strip and the new Las Vegas Raiders Stadium. Additionally, the kitchen there serves as a ghost kitchen for the company's two virtual restaurants called Vegas.Pizza and KO Sports Bar and Grill. The Blind Pig also provides catering services to businesses throughout Las Vegas.

Cordia believes that it is the first restaurant company in Las Vegas and one of the few restaurants in the country that has secured dedicated COVID advice.

"We felt we needed direct guidance from experts regarding COVID. The situation in the Las Vegas market is grave and adequate resources for restaurants and hospitality in general are not available locally. MORE Health gives us on demand access to three world class physicians with significant experience in infectious disease and treating COVID patients. Two members of their team directly advised governments and major corporations on the pandemic," said Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia.

MORE Health provides consulting for hospitality clients needing answers to their COVID questions. The physicians at MORE have professional affiliations with the Yale Medical School and Johns Hopkins University. The MORE Health doctors have worked in COVID ICUs, helped to draft state and local government reopening plans as well as advised large corporations.

"As we look to expand our business to new cities, add locations and bring employees back, it will not be enough to rely on general information in the public domain. We want to have a specific pandemic strategies for opening, maintaining and growing which we expect to help protect the investment in our businesses, keep our people and customers healthy, and give us a competitive advantage," added Klamka.

Cordia Corporation maintains relationships with UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash, Snackpass Slice, EzCaterer, Otter, Tock, Open Table, Sysco, and US Foods. Management has over thirty years of experience in restaurant operations and hospitality.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, any benefits of retaining COVID advisory services, developing the Company's business model, building a portfolio of restaurants, and developing virtual restaurants. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. Peter Klamka serves as the CEO of Cordia as well as the Managing Partner of More Management the parent of MORE Health. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

