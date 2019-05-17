Blinds and Shades Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024 - Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blinds and Shades - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blinds and Shades in US$ Million.

The report profiles 158 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3 Day Blinds LLC (USA)
  • Chicology (USA)
  • Decora Blind Systems Ltd. (UK)
  • Draper, Inc. (USA)
  • Elite Window Fashions (Canada)
  • Hunter Douglas N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Comfortex Corporation (USA)
  • Luxaflex Hunter Douglas Ltd. (UK)
  • Shade-O-Matic LP (Canada)
  • Innovative Openings, Inc. (USA)
  • Louvolite Fabrics Ltd. (UK)
  • Maxxmar Window Fashions (Canada)
  • Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Norman International, Inc. (USA)
  • Roll-A-Shade Inc. (USA)
  • Rollease Acmeda Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
  • RollEase Acmeda Inc. (USA)
  • Springs Window Fashions, LLC (USA)
  • Mechoshade Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • TimberBlindMetroShade (USA)
  • Vasa Window Coverings (USA)

Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage
  • Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains: The Fundamental Factor behind the Steady Evolution of the Market
  • Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows
  • Blinds: The Most Sought-After Window Coverings
  • Other Aspects of Blinds that are Superior to Curtains
  • Developed Countries are the Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
  • Growing Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Drive Strong Market Gains
  • China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

2. COMPETITION

  • Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
  • Identifying Requirements
  • Economic Significance
  • Adoption of IT Solutions
  • Select Products Symbolizing Latest Design Trends
  • Luminette Privacy Sheers
  • Alustra Woven Textures
  • DUETTE Honeycomb Shades
  • PLEATED Shades
  • Somfy Z-Wave enabled Motorized Blinds
  • Leading Manufacturers of Automated Blinds and Shades: Snapshot Profiles
  • BTX
  • Hunter Douglas
  • Lutron
  • Mecho
  • Somfy

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

  • Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
  • What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds
  • Bold Colors and Patterns
  • Other Shade Trends Summarized
  • Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades
  • Lutron's Serena Shades Considered Best for Smart Homes
  • Surging Demand for Home Automation Solutions Boosts Demand for Automated Window Treatments
  • Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Blinds and Shades
  • Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Spur Demand for Cellular Blinds
  • Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
  • Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
  • Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
  • Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
  • Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
  • Advantages and Disadvantages
  • Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
  • The Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
  • Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Exponential Increase in Urbanization
  • Population Growth
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

  • Smart Blinds and Shades
  • Axis Gear: Transformation of Existing Window Shades to Smart Shades
  • Voice Regulated Windows Coverings
  • QMotion: Battery Motorization Technology for Window Shades
  • Elite Smart Shades Window Coverings: Enabling Pre-Programmed Functioning
  • Insynctive Technology: For Programming Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
  • Select Smart Glass-Based Window Shade Solutions
  • Sonte Film
  • Smart Tint
  • InvisiShade
  • IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
  • SolarGaps': Generating Renewable Energy for Powering Devices at Home
  • Windows with In-built Blinds
  • Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
  • Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
  • Advanced Window Operating Systems by Hunter Douglas
  • PowerView Automated Window Shades: Offering Efficiency, Privacy and UV Protection
  • Novel Window Shades by Screen Innovations
  • Horizontal Blinds
  • Window Films
  • Sliding Panels
  • Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
  • Day-Night Roller-Shades
  • Healing Window Treatments
  • Skyline Window Panels
  • Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
  • Cleaner Look
  • No Cords for Enhanced Safety
  • Kids Protection
  • Convenient to Install and Change
  • Perfect Option for Patio Doors

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Blinds: A Prelude
  • Select Types of Blinds
  • Awning Blinds
  • Bamboo Blinds
  • Cordless Blinds
  • Drop Blinds
  • Miniblinds
  • Vertical Blinds
  • Venetian Blinds
  • Commonly Used Materials in Blinds
  • Aluminum
  • Fabric
  • Faux Wood
  • Genuine Wood
  • Vinyl
  • Shades
  • Select Types of Shades
  • Cellular Shades
  • Pleated Shades
  • Roller Shades
  • Roman Shades
  • Wood Shades
  • Fixtures and Fittings

6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

  • Crestron Launches Crestron Shades
  • Screen Innovations Launches Motorized Shades
  • Savant Introduces the Savant Shades
  • Hunter Douglas Introduces Smart Shades with PowerView Motorization Technology
  • LuXout Introduces Vision Window Shades
  • Draper Introduces FlexShade Recharge
  • ODL Introduces Blink Blinds + Glass
  • Insolroll Launches Lutron-Driven Oasis Patio Shades
  • QMotion UK Introduces QiS ZigBee Blind Control
  • PowerView Motorisation Technology Launched by Hunter Douglas
  • Inspired Shades Collection Unveiled by Budget Blinds

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Insolroll Expands its Colorado Campus with New Manufacturing Facility
  • Springs Acquires Mariak Industries
  • Inpro Acquires the Assets of WebbShade
  • Hunter Douglas Acquires Levolor and Kirsch

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 158 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 166)

  • The United States (38)
  • Canada (4)
  • Europe (112)
    • France (4)
    • Germany (12)
    • The United Kingdom (44)
    • Italy (5)
    • Spain (3)
    • Rest of Europe (44)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bckd1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

