Blinds and Shades Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024 - Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments
May 17, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blinds and Shades - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blinds and Shades in US$ Million.
The report profiles 158 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage
- Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains: The Fundamental Factor behind the Steady Evolution of the Market
- Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows
- Blinds: The Most Sought-After Window Coverings
- Other Aspects of Blinds that are Superior to Curtains
- Developed Countries are the Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Growing Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Drive Strong Market Gains
- China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
- Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
- Identifying Requirements
- Economic Significance
- Adoption of IT Solutions
- Select Products Symbolizing Latest Design Trends
- Luminette Privacy Sheers
- Alustra Woven Textures
- DUETTE Honeycomb Shades
- PLEATED Shades
- Somfy Z-Wave enabled Motorized Blinds
- Leading Manufacturers of Automated Blinds and Shades: Snapshot Profiles
- BTX
- Hunter Douglas
- Lutron
- Mecho
- Somfy
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
- What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds
- Bold Colors and Patterns
- Other Shade Trends Summarized
- Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades
- Lutron's Serena Shades Considered Best for Smart Homes
- Surging Demand for Home Automation Solutions Boosts Demand for Automated Window Treatments
- Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Blinds and Shades
- Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Spur Demand for Cellular Blinds
- Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
- Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
- Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
- Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
- The Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Population Growth
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Smart Blinds and Shades
- Axis Gear: Transformation of Existing Window Shades to Smart Shades
- Voice Regulated Windows Coverings
- QMotion: Battery Motorization Technology for Window Shades
- Elite Smart Shades Window Coverings: Enabling Pre-Programmed Functioning
- Insynctive Technology: For Programming Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
- Select Smart Glass-Based Window Shade Solutions
- Sonte Film
- Smart Tint
- InvisiShade
- IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
- SolarGaps': Generating Renewable Energy for Powering Devices at Home
- Windows with In-built Blinds
- Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
- Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
- Advanced Window Operating Systems by Hunter Douglas
- PowerView Automated Window Shades: Offering Efficiency, Privacy and UV Protection
- Novel Window Shades by Screen Innovations
- Horizontal Blinds
- Window Films
- Sliding Panels
- Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
- Day-Night Roller-Shades
- Healing Window Treatments
- Skyline Window Panels
- Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
- Cleaner Look
- No Cords for Enhanced Safety
- Kids Protection
- Convenient to Install and Change
- Perfect Option for Patio Doors
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Blinds: A Prelude
- Select Types of Blinds
- Awning Blinds
- Bamboo Blinds
- Cordless Blinds
- Drop Blinds
- Miniblinds
- Vertical Blinds
- Venetian Blinds
- Commonly Used Materials in Blinds
- Aluminum
- Fabric
- Faux Wood
- Genuine Wood
- Vinyl
- Shades
- Select Types of Shades
- Cellular Shades
- Pleated Shades
- Roller Shades
- Roman Shades
- Wood Shades
- Fixtures and Fittings
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Crestron Launches Crestron Shades
- Screen Innovations Launches Motorized Shades
- Savant Introduces the Savant Shades
- Hunter Douglas Introduces Smart Shades with PowerView Motorization Technology
- LuXout Introduces Vision Window Shades
- Draper Introduces FlexShade Recharge
- ODL Introduces Blink Blinds + Glass
- Insolroll Launches Lutron-Driven Oasis Patio Shades
- QMotion UK Introduces QiS ZigBee Blind Control
- PowerView Motorisation Technology Launched by Hunter Douglas
- Inspired Shades Collection Unveiled by Budget Blinds
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Insolroll Expands its Colorado Campus with New Manufacturing Facility
- Springs Acquires Mariak Industries
- Inpro Acquires the Assets of WebbShade
- Hunter Douglas Acquires Levolor and Kirsch
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
