Blinds and Shades Market Size Worth US$ 18 Bn by 2031 | CAGR: 4%: Notes TMR Study

May 12, 2022, 21:30 ET
- Rapid urbanization in developing nations are leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global blinds and shades market
- Major players operating in the global blinds and shades market are increasing R&D activities in order to develop innovative products
ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The global blinds and shades market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, highlights a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Roman blinds are gaining immense popularity, owing to their ability to offer excellent window dressing solutions for dining rooms, washrooms, and kitchens. Moreover, other advanced products, including automated, motorized, and patterned blinds and shades are being popularized, as they can provide safety, convenience, and programmable advantages, states TMR research report on the global blinds and shades market.
The global blinds and shades market is estimated to experience rise in demand for cellular blinds or honeycomb blinds developed using varied fabrics, owing to the increasing trend of using energy-efficient insulating products.
The blinds and shades market in Asia Pacific is estimated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to surge in the use of blinds and shades from many emerging economies in the region. Furthermore, increase in spending power of major population from developing nations and expansion of the regional hospitality industry are expected to bolster the Asia Pacific blinds and shades market.
Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34463
Blinds and Shades Market: Key Findings
- In the recent years, the trend of designing the smaller and compact homes is increasing. As a result, consumers are increasing the demand for blinds and shades in order to refresh their homes and wall designs. Furthermore, these products are gaining immense popularity owing to their ability to control light, ventilation, and indoor temperatures during cold as well as hot conditions. These factors explain why the global blinds and shades market is expected to gain promising business prospects in the upcoming years.
- With swift urbanization in several developing and developed nations, standard of living of major population in these nations is improving. This factor is resulting in rise in the utilization of Roman shades. Furthermore, the popularity of Roman shades is increasing across the globe, as they are available in varied colors and fabrics. Hence, an individual can select from a wide products range according to the aesthetics of their buildings. This factor suggests that the global blinds and shades market is estimated to expand at promising pace and gain a valuation of US$ 18 Bn by 2031.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34463
Blinds and Shades Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise need for security across commercial and residential places is resulting in increased demand for blinds and shades globally
- Increase in efforts of players to provide trendy and customized products is expected to fuel the sales prospects in the blinds and shades market
Blinds and Shades Market: Competition Landscape
- Players operating in the global blinds and shades market are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to developing innovative products, thereby expanding their product portfolio
- Several companies in the blinds and shades market are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels and expanding their businesses in newer geographies. Hence, they are executing different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.
Get Covid19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34463
Blinds and Shades Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Griesser AG
- Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd.
- Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.
- Hunter Douglas NV
- Lutron Electronics Company
- Legrand
- Nien Made Enterprise Co Ltd.
- Mechoshade Systems LLC
- Qmotion Shades
- Persianas Canet S.A
- Solarfective Products Limited
- Schenker Storen AG
- TOSO CO. LTD.
- Springs Window Fashions, LLC
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=34463
Blinds and Shades Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Roller Shades
- Vertical Shades/Blinds
- Panel Blinds
- Roman Shades/Blinds
- Venetian Blinds
- Honeycomb
- Pleated Shades
- Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)
Fabric
- Natural
- Synthetic
Operating System
- Manual
- Automated
Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Portal
- eCommerce Portal
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR:
- Lamp Shades Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lamp-shades-market.html
- Automated External Blinds Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-external-blinds-market.html
- Deer Hunting Blinds Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/deer-hunting-blinds-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blinds-shades-market.html
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article