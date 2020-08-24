Blindster Supports National COVID-19 Efforts with Over $60,000 in Donations to United Way

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindster, the leading custom window coverings business showing people how easy it is to install blinds, is proud to announce the year-to-date donation of $60,848 to United Way to support their Response & Recovery Fund for Covid-19 across the United States.

Despite the possible detrimental impact of the Houston based, family-run business from the pandemic, Blindster knew that they still wanted to be involved and enacted the COVID-19 Program, with $2 of every purchase at www.Blindster.com being donated to United Way's COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund. Blindster, the leading custom window coverings business showing people how easy it is to install blinds, is proud to announce the year-to-date donation of $60,848 to United Way to support their Response & Recovery Fund for COVID-19 across the United States.

When the pandemic hit, small businesses and large corporations alike were faced with extreme uncertainty. Despite the possible detrimental impact of the Houston based, family-run business from the pandemic, Blindster knew that they still wanted to be involved and enacted the COVID-19 Program, with $2 of every purchase at www.Blindster.com being donated to United Way's COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund .

"When the pandemic hit and as things progressed, we knew that even as a small business, it was our civic responsibility to support and assist where we could," states Founder and CEO, Kyle Cox. "It is not just the big players that can support our nation's communities in need. We are a family-owned company that knows the impact of any level of support and how far just a little can go."

With every product sold on Blindster.com, $2 was donated directly to United Way to help fund critical services such as rent and mortgage assistance, donations to food pantries, shelter options and more.

Blindster is known for custom-made blinds, shades and shutters that anyone can hang. With the best products and variety of colors, DIY-ers and non-DIY-ers can install Blindster blinds so easily that the company guarantees the blinds will fit even if there is a mistake, with their Fit-or-Free Guarantee. In addition, Blindster offers a no tools line of exclusive blinds and shades that can be installed without any tools via a patent-pending mounting bracket, leaving no holes in the window frame.

About Blindster

Blindster offers high-quality, custom-made window treatments direct to consumers at prices far below retail. Many people believe custom window treatments are a job just for professionals. Our mission is to show everyone how easy it is to do it yourself and save money. In fact, we're so confident you can measure and install custom blinds yourself we guarantee our blinds will fit your windows even if you make a mistake. All Blindster products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. For further information, please visit www.Blindster.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 705

SOURCE Blindster

Related Links

http://www.Blindster.com

