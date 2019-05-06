blink-182 And Lil Wayne Join Forces For Co-Headlining Summer Tour

To celebrate the upcoming tour, blink-182 and Lil Wayne recently got together to record a special tour announcement video, featuring a mash-up of their hits "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli." Watch the video now HERE .

Fans can expect a tour like no other from the two artists who have both defined and defied their respective genres over the past two decades. They have both seen incredible success in their long-lasting careers with the astonishing number of awards, multi-platinum albums and singles and #1 songs stacked between the two of them – a testament to each's long standing and loyal fan bases.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. To celebrate National Concert Week, a very limited number of $20 all-in tickets will be available today at 11am PT/2pm ET until Tuesday, May 7th at 10pm local time. (In select markets. While supplies last.)

blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Thu Jun 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Sat Jun 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Sun Jun 30 Atlantic City, NJ Vans Warped Tour* Mon Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wed Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Fri Jul 05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat Jul 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sun Jul 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage* Tue Jul 09 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center* Wed Jul 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Thu Jul 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat Jul 13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Tue Jul 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed Jul 17 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre Sat Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Sun Jul 21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Tue Jul 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Thu Jul 25 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Fri Jul 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sat Jul 27 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Mon Jul 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Wed Jul 31 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Thu Aug 01 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Fri Aug 02 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion Sun Aug 04 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center* Mon Aug 05 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Wed Aug 07 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Thu Aug 08 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Tue Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Fri Aug 30 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Sat Aug 31 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Mon Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Wed Sep 04 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Fri Sep 06 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena* Sat Sep 07 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove* Sun Sep 08 Kansas City, MO Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Tue Sep 10 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri Sept 13 Chicago, IL Riot Fest* Sat Sep 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Mon Sep 16 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

*blink-182 only

Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm Local Time at LiveNation.com

Watch Tour Announcement Video HERE

Download hi-res tour art and press images HERE

