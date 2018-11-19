Blink Fitness Boosts Affordable Fitness Access for Every Body by Joining the Silver&Fit® and Active&Fit® Networks

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's leading exercise and healthy aging programs offering no-cost and low-cost fitness center access for Medicare members. It contracts with top-name national fitness chains, as well as smaller, local exercise centers and YMCAs, offering members a broad choice of affordable fitness options. Silver&Fit's national network includes more than 13,000 fitness centers nationwide.

The Active&Fit program is offered through health plans and employer groups. Members can choose from more than 10,000 fitness centers nationwide.

Beneficiaries of both programs will receive discounted or free memberships to all corporate-owned Blink Fitness locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Current Blink members who are also Silver&Fit or Active&Fit members will be able to take advantage of this agreement beginning today.

"Blink Fitness is proud to join the Silver&Fit and Active&Fit networks and give our communities more opportunities to live active, healthy lifestyles. We are thrilled to offer increased access to each gym's Feel Good Experience®, which highlights enthusiastic staff, clean, open and colorful design, motivating fitness training and more," said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer of Blink Fitness. "To take advantage of Blink's latest benefit, we encourage seniors to check their Medicare plans during open enrollment to see if their health programs offer Silver&Fit®, and we invite employees and health plan members everywhere to see if they are eligible for Active&Fit® through their benefit plans."

"The addition of Blink Fitness to our network is very exciting and helps to round out the access we offer, especially in the New York City area, where the majority of their clubs are located," said ASH Fitness Vice President Brett Hanson, MBA, MBF, DFSS, NASM-SFS. "Now our members in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, Long Island and other nearby areas have access to a dynamic and affordable new workout location."

For information about gym locations near you, please visit blinkfitness.com. For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit® program, please contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE.

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, yet affordable fitness franchise celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink Fitness has been ranked by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list, named one of America's fastest growing private companies. Blink has also been recognized as one of the top health clubs of 2018 by Club Industry and best budget chain by Men's Health. With more than 90 locations open or in development across eight states, Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides no-cost and low-cost fitness and exercise programs for commercial health plan members and employer groups (through the Active&Fit®, Active&Fit® Direct and ExerciseRewards™ products), and for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees (through the Silver&Fit® and Silver&Fit Affinity® products). The programs include memberships at more than 10,000 participating fitness facilities for Active&Fit and nearly 13,000 fitness facilities for Silver&Fit nationwide. ASH Fitness also provides: walking, home exercise and reward programs; and Internet-based exercise tools. The ASH Fitness programs cover nearly six million members. Follow us on www.facebook.com/SilverandFit, www.youtube.com/silverandfit, www.pinterest.com/silverandfit, and on Twitter @SilverandFit.

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

