Blink Fitness Continues its California Gym Expansion in the Rialto Community

RIALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to get moving in the New Year, fitness brand Blink Fitness will be opening its highly anticipated Rialto, California gym location, offering local residents a welcoming fitness staff, state-of-the-art equipment, and affordable pricing. The new fitness club is scheduled to open its doors on December 29 at 1205-1209 W Foothill Blvd, and is set to be the brand's eighth gym opening in Southern California.

Blink Rialto will bring Blink's ethos of body-positive fitness and gym inclusivity to the Rialto community starting with the space's brightly lit, sparkly clean, and spacious design built with vibrant colors that are scientifically proven to offer mood lifting features. Blink Rialto members will have access to cardio machines, strength equipment, and dumbbells along with designated areas for stretching, body weight training and more.

Blink Rialto also offers additional valuable perks, including a free 30-minute session with a personal fitness trainer, where individuals can get the personalization they need, from beginners who can get to know the equipment, to those who are looking for a new weekly gym routine. Premium members will also have unlimited access to the Blink Fitness app that includes 500+ workout class videos, tasty recipes, and customizable fitness and wellness content^ on demand that Blink members can bring on-the-go with them while traveling or at-home.

"This opening will allow us to share Blink's feel-good mentality with the Rialto community, starting with this location's opening and beyond," said Southern California Area Manager, Monica Romero. "The Blink family looks forward to helping Rialto members' physical and mental well-being through our approachable gym experience and Mood Above Muscle® philosophy."

To celebrate the exciting opening, Blink Rialto is currently offering a limited time pre-opening discount on a premium membership for $15 per month, with no annual commitment (down from its regular monthly pricing of $23 per month)*. Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships at the location or on the website .

*The first 500 individuals who join Blink Rialto before the club's initial opening are entitled to receive the following limited time offer when purchasing a "Blue" membership plan (the "Offer"): Discounted "Blue" plan membership dues of $15.00 per month for the first twelve (12) months of membership; no minimum commitment (i.e., waiver of Blink's standard cancellation fee); $0.00 joining fee, subject to following. Payment card information must be provided as part of joining and a $0.01 card processing fee (the "Start Up Fee") may be charged by Blink to that card. Offer limited to the first 500 individuals to redeem and is available until 11:59PM CST on December 29, 2021. A $56.99 annual maintenance fee is charged on the third day of the second month after joining. Standard monthly cancellation rules apply and payment of Blink's standard annual maintenance fee, apply, and membership dues are subject to increase after the initial 12-month period; see your membership agreement for details. Offer not available to existing Blink members or former members whose membership was cancelled for cause. Offer limited to Rialto location only. Taxes may apply. Must be 18 years or older to purchase. One-time offer, limited to one (1) per individual. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Offer and membership are non- transferable and have no cash value. Offer subject to change and cancellation by Blink at any time and without notice. Contact Rialto for more details.

^Free Blink app access including unlimited content with paid Blue and Green membership. Gray and Orange members have unlimited access for 14 days following their first session using the app and limited access thereafter. Pre-sale members will have unlimited content access from membership purchase, and upon home club opening will then have access based upon membership type. Blink may change, remove, or modify App content at any time. Internet access required. Content not available for download.

For more information on the Blink Fitness Rialto gym, visit our website .

To contact the team at the new Rialto gym, email [email protected].

Connect with Blink:

Instagram: @BlinkFitness

Facebook: BlinkFitness

Twitter: @BlinkFitness

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness — a premium and affordable fitness brand — celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com .

