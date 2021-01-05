Blink Fitness Launches Don't Worry, Gym Happy! Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced Worry-Free Benefits, a program allowing current and new members the ease of freezing, unfreezing, or cancelling their membership online in addition to in-gym. To make the road to inner fitness easier than ever, all members can now request to freeze , unfreeze , and cancel their memberships in a matter of minutes, from anywhere. And, members now have the convenience of freezing and unfreezing their membership based on their needs. Blink also makes it easy for new members to start their fitness journey with more than 100 locations nationwide and joining costs at $1. Leaving a complex year behind, Blink is committed to continuing with its member-first mentality and easy membership management in 2021.

Blink is continually looking for opportunities to improve the member experience and ensure the mood-lifting benefits of exercise are felt by all, especially during a time of heightened stress and uncertainty. In addition to flexible membership management, members have access to 500+ FREE on-demand video workouts with their app, and live workout classes. Blink has also implemented new Virtual Personal Training, to streamline and simplify each member's fitness journey both in the gym and online.

Blink remains committed to member safety with elevated cleaning standards that include using EPA-registered disinfectant chemicals qualified for use against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Blink gyms are also reconfigured to ensure social distancing between machines and members.

"At Blink Fitness, we're committed to providing a premium experience for our members," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "The past year has been challenging for many, and as we look ahead to 2021 we are happy to offer benefits that create an easy, accessible membership experience for all."

*Terms and conditions apply to Blink's online freeze, unfreeze and cancellation policies. Blink reserves the right in its sole discretion to modify, extend, or change its freeze, unfreeze and cancellation forms and policies. Additional information and links to these forms can be found in Blink's FAQs.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com .

