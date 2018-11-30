Blink Fitness Partners with Precor to Enhance Gym Experience Through High-Tech Advancements

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the brand leading the body positivity and inclusivity movement, has partnered with Precor, a global leader in fitness design experiences that will allow both companies to continue redefining the fitness industry.

Beginning with the grand opening of Blink Burbank in late December, all new Blink Fitness gyms will be exclusively outfitted with state-of-the-art Precor equipment that includes cardio, strength, functional fitness equipment, and connected solutions.

Known for its thoughtful and innovative approach to design that elevates traditional fitness equipment to a more premium experience, Precor brings a highly personal and proven expertise to fitness through experience design – also a major focus for Blink Fitness since its beginning.

"Precor and Blink are brands in an industry that's hungry for innovation," said Sean Cosier, Senior Director of Digital Experience at Blink. "We recognize that Precor, like us, is all about enhancing the experience of the member and we're looking forward to enriching the Blink experience through their products as we both continue to innovate in this space."

"At Precor, we are focused on designing more than just products - we design fitness experiences that help businesses win. Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that our products, services, and solutions meet the needs of operators and exercisers both today and tomorrow," said Precor President Rob Barker. "We are very excited about the partnership with Blink Fitness as there is a strong synergy between both the Precor mission and the one brought to life by Blink's Feel Good Experience®."

Currently, Blink Fitness operates over 75 locations and always creates a remarkable experience for its members, based on a philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feelings you get from exercise rather than just the physical benefits. This comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, best-in-class customer service, and relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

"Blink Fitness is redefining what it means to be a fitness brand," added CEO Todd Magazine. "There is so much more to health than what the industry has historically been offering, and we are excited to enhance the Blink experience with Precor to include innovative technology that knows and understands our members like a gym should."

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, value-based fitness franchise celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink Fitness has been ranked by Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000 list, and recognized as one of the top health clubs of 2018 by Club Industry and best budget chain by Men's Health. With more than 90 locations open or in development across eight states, Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina.

About Precor

Precor , headquartered in Greater Seattle, WA, designs and manufactures premium end-to-end commercial and at-home fitness experiences. Precor delivers the personalized products, service experiences and resources operators need to grow their businesses, and the tools exercisers need to reach their fitness and lifestyle goals. Since 1980, Precor has been a pioneer in creating innovative fitness solutions for customers, including the EFX® Elliptical, Adaptive Motion Trainer® AMT® and Preva® Networked Fitness. Precor is part of Amer Sports Corporation , one of the world's largest sports equipment companies, with internationally recognized sister brands that include Wilson, Atomic, Suunto, Salomon, Arc'teryx and Mavic.

