Blink Fitness Puts its Members' Wellness First by Unlocking Premium Mobile App Access for all--Encouraging Them to Workout Wherever they Feel Comfortable

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today has unlocked all content on its mobile app, previously a premium membership benefit, to all new and existing members until April 30, 2020. For Blink Fitness, the health and safety of members is paramount, and with growing concerns around COVID-19 ruling the national conversation, the premium and affordable gym feels a larger responsibility than ever to support members through their wellness journey, both inside and outside of the gym.

"Blink knows its members' health and fitness is important, and we support you wherever you feel comfortable," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "While we pride ourselves on the cleanliness of our clubs, which remain open for business as usual and are being cleaned at a higher frequency, we are privileged to be a trusted partner in our members' fitness journeys, whether that be within the gym or with high quality content they can access anywhere."

The Blink Fitness Mobile App works with partners like Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Gaiam, Shape and more to curate highly engaging content relevant to all fitness journeys. The app touts 500+ on-demand classes from cardio to meditation, accommodating all fitness abilities and goals. It also provides a steady stream of healthy and delicious food-related tips and recipes from the industry's top food lifestyle brands.

To access premium content, Blink members can download the Blink Fitness Mobile App in the App Store or Google Play market and follow prompts designed to personalize content to each member's specific preferences and goals.

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

