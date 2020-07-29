Blink Health Announces Hiring Former Amazon & AirBnB Executive Vinayak Hegde as President and Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Health, the digital health company on a mission to make prescriptions affordable for everyone, has appointed Vinayak Hegde as President & COO. Hegde joins the Company with over two decades of experience driving growth at some of the highest performing tech companies in history. At Blink, he will use his experience to accelerate growth and improve outcomes for patients and their healthcare providers.

Vinayak Hegde, President & COO

Blink has spent the past several years investing heavily in technology that dramatically lowers the prices of medications and improves the patient pharmacy experience, nationally. The Company has built the largest engineering organization in the space focused on developing software solutions to support its mission. Hegde joins at a major inflection point as the company is seeing accelerating growth driven by its unique technology assets.

"The pharmaceutical supply chain is the most complicated supply chain in the US. Improving patient experiences and lowering prices requires tremendous cross functional expertise and operational excellence" said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. "Vinayak has a track record of molding disciplines to create disruptive strategies that have led the companies he has joined to dominate their markets."

Hegde has been a leader at some of the world's most admired companies. Most recently, he was with Airbnb as the Chief Marketing Officer for their Global Homes business and the VP for Growth across the entire company. His experience also includes senior level positions at Groupon and Amazon. At Amazon, Hegde's tenure spanned over 12 years in the early history of the company. While with Amazon, he oversaw their Traffic Systems Group which enabled the company to drive both paid and free traffic to the site. He was one of the first in the industry to combine data, engineering, growth, and marketing to define what is now known as Performance Marketing. Hedge's expertise in building growth organizations will be invaluable to Blink as the Company scales over the next year.

"I am excited to be joining Blink during this crucial stage of its journey. The Company has assembled a world class team to support its vital mission, many of whom I have worked with for years," said Hegde. "Blink's technology will play a huge part in finally improving patient experiences in healthcare. At the same time, I expect this will translate into building one of the largest mission driven companies in the country. I am not aware of another endeavor that can help more people than Blink."

"Vinayak has been a close advisor to Geoffrey and me over the past year and has been an invaluable resource," said Co-Founder Matthew Chaiken. "Now as a full-time member of the team, he can help us take the company to the next level. We are thrilled that Vinayak has chosen to join us at this exciting time."

