'Blink of an Eye' Races into Select Movie Theaters Nationwide September 12 Only

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the inspiring life story of NASCAR icons Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr., the high-octane documentary "Blink of an Eye" is set to race into select cinemas nationwide this September. The film features interviews with Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with former Executive Vice President of Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Inc., Ty Norris, as well as NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Richard Childress. The cinema event also includes a special audio cameo by country music star, Trace Adkins. Additionally, fans will view a historical vignette on how the sport was born from renegade backwoods"moonshining," a never seen interview of Dale Earnhardt Sr. by NASCAR legend Benny Parsons, a profile of Lee and Richard Petty with rare footage, plus a special "Blink of an Eye" video from singer Bobby Capps, by iconic rock band 38 Special backed by musicians from multi-platinum band 3 Doors Down.

Tickets for "Blink of an Eye" are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

1091and Fathom Events will distribute "Blink of an Eye" to approximately 800 select movie theaters on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Blink of an Eye" was produced and directed by multi-Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb from TAUBLIEB Films in association with NASCAR. Based on the New York Times bestselling book, "In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything" by Michael Waltrip and Ellis Henican, "Blink of an Eye" focuses on Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with iconic driver Earnhardt Sr.

Over 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch a single win, the longest losing streak in NASCAR, and maybe in all professional sports, when he joined Earnhardt's race team for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the "Great American Race," Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and "Sr." in third. Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first checkered flag. Waltrip never had the opportunity to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip would pay homage to "Sr." on his return to Daytona in dramatic, unexpected fashion.

"We are proud to once again be working with 1091, and for the first time with Monster Energy and Taublieb Films, to bring this stirring documentary to cinemas across the U.S.," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "For sports fans there is no substitute for seeing this story on the big screen, including interviews from luminaries of motorsports."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Taublieb Films

TAUBLIEB Films is a two-time Emmy-winning production company led by director/producer Paul Taublieb, and his wife and producing partner, Susan Cooper. Their work includes long-form feature documentaries, including the ESPN 30 for 30 film, "Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau," narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin, the theatrically released "FASTEST" about MotoGP racing, and the Netflix documentary, "UNCHAINED: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross," named the best long form documentary of the year, also narrated by Brolin. The Malibu, CA-based company also produces short form content for brands from Monster Energy to ESPN to Ferrari, including vial videos with literally hundreds of millions views. Taublieb and Cooper also produced "The Vow," starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams (which grossed $200 million worldwide), and award-winning dramas for networks including Showtime, ABC and NBC.

About 1091 Media

1091 is a global commercial distribution platform for independent film and television content creators, with an intent to invest in technology and business intelligence.

1091 Media and its principals are growth investors who also lead Dimensional Associates, the private equity arm of JDS Capital Management, Inc. From 2003-2015, they owned a variety of media companies through Dimensional, including The Orchard and Dimensional Music Publishing. 1091's content is available in more than 90 territories worldwide and features 4,000 titles in its library, including the leading action sports catalogue. 1091's film releases include BIRDS OF PASSAGE, WE THE ANIMALS, THE HERO, the Pedro Almodovar-produced EL ANGEL, AMERICAN ANIMALS, and BPM (Beats Per Minute), THE DAWN WALL, as well as Academy Award®-nominated documentaries CARTEL LAND and LIFE, ANIMATED; and Taika Waititi's HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE and WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS. Upcoming releases include THEM THAT FOLLOW and BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. For more information on 1091 Media, please visit, www.1091media.com .

