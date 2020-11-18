Blipcare Launches Blip BP 800, Cellular Blood Pressure Monitor Specifically Designed for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blipcare, the company that developed the world's first Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor, today announced availability of its new cellular blood pressure monitor, the Blip BP 800. The Blip BP800 is specifically designed to serve patients who need Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). It requires neither setup nor cables to plug in. The monitor is the only product of its kind on the market that supports multiple users - and even guest users.

Cellular Blood Pressure Monitor

"We have leveraged the deep experience that arose from serving Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations to develop an innovative solution with new functionality at the lowest cost in the market," said Dr. Sukhwant Khanuja, CEO of Blipcare. "All elements of cost, including training, shipping, maintenance and support have been carefully addressed to achieve the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). The advanced analytics of biometric and behavioral data can now help prevent readmissions and reduce the cost of care."

The company's 15 years of telehealth expertise also drove the thinking behind the product's user experience. Blipcare designed the Blip BP800 so it can be used by two users and the occasional guest. A patient and his or her spouse need only one unit in the home, which reduces cost and clutter. "The solution is designed to fit into the user's lifestyle," Dr. Khanuja added. "All they have to do is take a reading!"

The Blip BP800 is cleared by FDA as a Class II Medical Device. It comes with an inbuilt 4G cellular radio and SIM card. The monitor encrypts all data at rest and transit for enhanced security. It is integrated with Microsoft Azure IoT Hub for high scalability. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are available to integrate with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and care management systems.

About Blipcare, Inc.

Chicago-based Blipcare is a leading provider of telehealth solutions that provide customized, scalable, cost-effective wellness solutions serving chronic care programs and clinical trials. Blipcare offers a wide range of connected devices, including weight scales, pulse oximeters, glucometers, peak flow meters, and blood pressure meters. Blipcare devices can be used in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit http://www.blipcare.com

Media Contact:

Sukhwant Khanuja

[email protected]

(312) 627 9300

SOURCE Blipcare

Related Links

http://www.blipcare.com

