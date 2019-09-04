Blis Is the First Global Location Intelligence Company to Offer Independent Location Data Verification by Location Sciences

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the global leader in real-world intelligence, has today announced that it is the first global location intelligence company to embrace independent verification of data quality from independent location data verification and analytics company, Location Sciences (AIM: LSAI).

Blis and Location Sciences are coming together as two independent companies with a common goal for more transparency and data integrity in the advertising industry. At a time when clients are looking for more accountability from their technology partners and increased transparency for their digital activity, this alliance paves the way for substantial improvements in data accuracy. Clients are demanding third-party verification and Location Sciences' Verify product can now provide that independent layer of validation and assurance for Blis' global client base.

Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis, commented: "Transparency and data accuracy are at the core of our business, underpinning everything we do. Our proprietary technology, Smart Pin, filters out over 80% of the data received because it doesn't meet our quality and accuracy standards. Our clients turn to us for high-quality data to better understand their customers and drive engagement and sales. Being independently recognised by Location Sciences, both for location data and signal quality accuracy, adds a valuable layer of impartial authentication for our customers. We're proud to be the first in our industry to offer independently verified data on a global scale."

Across digital, clients are looking for greater transparency to ensure they deliver the most impactful and effective campaigns, especially in programmatic where there is a vast difference in quality levels. Clients are now accustomed to viewability and brand safety metrics, and the accuracy of location data is another key metric that needs tracking.

Mark Slade, CEO of Location Sciences, said: "Together with Blis, we are taking the lead globally in terms of bringing transparency to location data. In a market where suppliers can all claim to be experts in location, it's our experience that the best are the first to embrace independent verification. The adoption of Verify is testament to the quality of Blis' platform and the data achieved near perfect scores (99%) in our tests – once again showing that quality and accuracy in this sector can be achieved. Blis' confidence in its data further demonstrates the open and honest approach it takes with its customers."

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 33 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year. To learn more, visit blis.com.

About Location Sciences Group PLC:

Location Sciences is the pre-eminent global location verification provider to the $106 billion digital advertising industry. Working in partnership with brands, media agencies and suppliers to reduce ad-wastage and improve the effectiveness of location-based advertising campaigns.

The digital advertising market place remains unregulated and un-monitored, with an estimated $19 billion wasted on ad-fraud in 2018. Location Sciences has developed Verify, the world's first independent location verification product. Utilising sophisticated machine learning and pattern recognition technologies Verify detects location ad-fraud and shines a light on location data inaccuracy with the aim of bringing back integrity, transparency and trust to the marketplace.

