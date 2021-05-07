Bliss and The Trevor Project present: PepTok

To help combat cyberbullying and drive mental health boosting positivity on social, Bliss and The Trevor Project are launching a TikTok campaign right where it all goes down – in the comments section. PepTok will tap influencers to rally their communities to collectively infiltrate and brighten comment sections with "Brighter Words," uplifting messages glowing with positivity.

Starting today, for every positive comment posted tagging @bliss, the brand will be donating $1 to The Trevor Project up to $100,000.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project to help fund their life-saving resources for the LGBTQ community," said Tina Pozzi, Chief Brand Officer at Bliss. "As a brand, we have always stood for unapologetic happiness, and through this campaign we are able to bring these values to life by shedding a light on the importance of openly discussing mental health and using social media to create more supportive spaces."

Also launching today at 1PM PST, Bliss and The Trevor Project will be hosting their first-ever TikTok Live in an effort to kick off an open and honest conversation about mental health, social media and its impact on that, plus share tactics to avoid cyberbullying. Bliss will be engaging several LGBTQ advocates to help spread awareness for the campaign – Hyram Yarbro (Skincare by Hyram) will be hosting with Manny MUA joining as a guest to help spread bliss and positivity to viewers. They will also be joined by Chris Bright, Director of Public Training at The Trevor Project, who will share more about the organization's life-saving mission and resources.

"We know that LGBTQ youth who experience high levels of social support from family and friends are significantly less likely to attempt suicide compared to those with lower levels of social support – and social media is one area that can provide a strong foundation of support, so long as it's positive," said Shira Kogan (she/her pronouns), Director of Corporate Development at The Trevor Project. "Every dollar from Bliss' unique campaign will help support The Trevor Project's free, 24/7 crisis services, as well as TrevorSpace , the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ young people."

For more details on the campaign and to get involved, please visit Bliss or The Trevor Project on Instagram.

About Bliss

Bliss is a global iconic skin wellness brand and purveyor of unapologetic happiness. Founded in 1996 with a single New York City spa that ignited a modern skincare revolution, Bliss continues to deliver transformational results through leading edge, spa-powered products available at accessible prices nationwide and online, and Bliss branded spas globally. With a true belief that inner happiness unlocks outer beauty, Bliss offers products that are 100% cruelty-free and blissfully free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and more and is 100% recyclable.

For more information, visit blissworld.com or follow along on social media @bliss . #ThisIsBliss

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline , TrevorText , and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat http://www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678-678.

