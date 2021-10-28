Blisser's CEO Sara Fernstrom Raises $1M in Seed Funding to Combat Climate Change, Led by Justin Mateen and Talent Resources Ventures

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blisser, a startup with offices in New York and Stockholm, whose digital platform gives users the ability to connect with premiere talent for climate change, global issues, and charitable causes, has raised a seed investment of $1 million to help fuel its global launch this fall.

The investment was led by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen and Talent Resources Ventures ' Michael Heller, alongside other angel investors.

Blisser CEO Sara Fernstrom Blisser is set to launch globally in November with climate change as its first world-impacting focus.

"I invest in people, not in ideas, especially when evaluating a company pre-launch," said Justin Mateen. "Sara and her team's dedication to the future, energy, and vision for climate change truly resonated with me. I encourage everyone to keep an eye on their launch this fall."

Talent Resources Ventures is a boutique venture fund that focuses on providing companies with capital, board members, influencers, celebrity partners, and advisory councils for both early-stage and late-stage companies.

"We immediately saw the potential in Blisser and in Sara," said Talent Resources Ventures Principal Michael Heller. "Studies show that a majority of Gen Z and Millennials are anxious about climate change, eager to take action, and want to voice their concerns in meaningful ways. We love the power of the platform to touch the lives of all generations through seamless AI technology for resonating global impact."

Blisser was founded by Sara Fernstrom, a 10-year talent industry executive as an agent representing high profile celebrities at Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency and serial entrepreneur who has held the roles of CEO of Lyft Brand Group and Odd Molly, along with André Haug, founding partner of global leading disruptive talent and executive search business Aggancio.

"We call it entertainment with a conscience," said Blisser CEO Sara Fernstrom. "Our platform enables users to connect with a broad roster of iconic talent while meaningfully giving back. Blisser is the only market player where giving back is an integral part of the business model."

Blisser is set to launch globally in November with climate change as its first world-impacting focus. Leading talent will choose charities and organizations actively involved in climate change. Each quarter a new philanthropic or cause category will be added, with the goal of donating a total of $100M by 2025.

Founded in 2020, by industry veterans Sara Fernstrom and André Haug, Blisser is determined to make the world a better place.

