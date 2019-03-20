Blix Bikes Readies to Replace Your Car

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix Electric Bikes plans to launch an Indiegogo campaign for their new bike model, the Packa, on March 26, 2019. Starting below $2,000, the Packa will be the most fully-featured, affordable electric cargo bike available.

The Blix Packa is built for performance and utility with smart and stylish design. Go up to 70 miles per charge, at 20 miles per hour with an easy-to-maneuver wheel and low-step frame combination. With a total length of only 81 inches, the Blix Packa is just a tad bit larger than a regular bike. The 24" wheels and low step-over frame allow for a low center of gravity and easy handling.

"We looked to develop the perfect balance of convenience and rider friendliness with the Packa at an approachable price point," states Pontus Malmberg, Blix's founder and CEO. "Built for utility, it's also a bike that will bring the fun back to your everyday adventures. It features a uniquely designed multi-modular racking system that allows you customize for your cargo needs in over 200 ways."

The Packa utilizes a 750-watt motor with dual battery capacity. The system smartly uses both batteries ensuring you never have to stop when one battery runs out. The bike can go up to 70 miles with both batteries and carry up to 200lbs of cargo. At time of purchase, you can select a single or dual battery option.

The crowdfunding campaign goes live Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Further launch details, pricing and product specifications can be found on the Blix website, www.blixbike.com .

About Blix

Founded in Santa Cruz, CA in 2014, Blix offers innovative e-bike models including commuters, cruisers, and folding bikes, with over 75 dealers in North America and a dynamic e-commerce site. Founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg draws inspiration from his Swedish roots to combine electric bike technology with a clean balance of form, function and user-friendly features. Blix electric bikes are affordable and beautifully designed, without sacrificing performance—perfect for an alternative mode of transportation and recreation.

