Blix, Fast Growing Ebike Brand, Introduces Multiple Updates to its Award-winning Ebike Lineup

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix, one of the fastest growing ebike companies in the US announces multiple updates across their lineup of city, cruiser, cargo and folding ebikes. New upgrades provide better performance, increased power and range, improved riding experience with high-performance brakes, increased tire sizes for safe and comfortable riding and a wide selection of new colors. Coming off a record year of 300% growth, Blix furthers its positioning as a leader in building some of the best ebikes for everyday use by combining sleek design, powerful performance and smart utility features.

Blix's electric cargo bike received several exciting upgrades. The new Packa Genie features a stronger 750w hub-motor with higher peak output and torque for steeper hills, an increased dual-battery range up to 80 miles per charge totaling 1,228Wh, and high-performance hydraulic disc-brakes for improved stopping power. Starting at $1,699 the Packa Genie is one of the most competitive electric cargo bikes on the market, and the only electric cargo bike with matching performance features under $2,000.

"As a direct-to-consumer company, we gather a great amount of information from conversations with our customers, which plays a key role in our product development." says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg. "The new Packa Genie fulfills three of the main wishes people asked for: stronger power, longer range and better braking for heavy loads."

Blix also unveiled new colors for each model, giving customers options to customize their ride with matching Blix modular rack system accessories.

Highlighted Updates:

Packa Genie – Electric cargo bike, $1,699 (single battery), $1,999 (dual battery)

Hydraulic disc-brakes provide high-performance and improved stopping power.

Stronger 750w hub-motor delivers greater peak power output and torque.

Increased battery range offers up to 80 miles per charge with the dual battery system, totaling 1,228Wh.

Improved frame design: more lightweight, better stability, and smart details such as added trailer mounts and dual water bottle holders.

Colors: Slate Gray, Teal and Bright White

Sol Eclipse – Electric cruiser bike, $1,699

Stronger 750w hub-motor to cruise up steep hills.

Larger 2.4" tire sizes for cushier, smoother ride.

New included front LED light, controlled from the display and directly supported by the main battery.

Colors: Seafoam, Sorbet, Slate Gray and Sky Blue

Vika+ Flex – Electric folding bike, $1,699

New and larger 2.4" tires for cushier, smoother ride.

Improved frame design for better folding.

Colors: Steel Blue, Burgundy, Racing Green and Nü Cream

Aveny Skyline – Electric commuter bike, $1,699

Larger 2.25" tires for cushier, smoother ride.

Colors: Steel Blue, Burgundy, Slate Gray and Nü Cream

