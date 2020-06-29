BLK, The Largest Dating App For Black Singles, Invites Black Community To 'Educate An Ally' Through New In-App Feature #BLKVoices, Inspiring Dialogue Through Online Social Movement

DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK, the largest dating app for Black singles, launched a new in-app engagement entitled #BLKVoices to create a space for users to sound-off and express their views on timely social and cultural topics. In support of and inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement that spurred a global call for action, the first #BLKVoices initiative, Educate An Ally, will prompt users to share their thoughts on how non-Black allies can help the Black community in the continued fight for racial equality and justice.

"At BLK, it's not about 'standing in solidarity' with the Black community, because we are inherently part of the Black community. We have been standing, marching, and living unapologetically in our melanin, and now it's time for non-Black allies to educate themselves and show up for the Black community," expressed Jonathan Kirkland, Director of Brand Marketing for BLK.

With over 3 million downloads, BLK is committed to getting the voices of its users heard beyond familiar circles, extending its platform as a place to encourage education and dialogue with broader audiences around the topics of racism and discrimination. BLK will work with media outlets and partners to amplify the Educate an Ally responses.

Leading up to the #BLKVoices launch, the app has also donated to several national and local organizations as well as shared and promoted links to resources related to mental health, local activism, bail relief for protestors, and legal and legislative organizations. With the current COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the higher levels of stress Black Americans experience as a result of discrimination, BLK understands that it's more important than ever to provide easily accessible tools that can help address the community's needs.

#BLKVoices is driven by BLK's overall mission to create a community that spotlights the Black experience while nurturing and uplifting Black people with love.

- LOVE, BLK.

ABOUT BLK:

BLK was introduced in August 2017 and is currently the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. With a goal of helping users find love at its core, BLK has built a community and space where Black love in all its forms and expressions can happen every day. BLK's mission is simple: bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.

