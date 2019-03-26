Blo Blow Dry Bar Introduces New Location to Greater Los Angeles

ARCADIA, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the opening of its newest bar in Arcadia, California, marking the third Blo Blow Dry Bar in greater Los Angeles. Located at 316 E Huntington Dr., Blo Arcadia will kick off its grand opening on April 12th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony accompanied by treats, beverages and $35 blow out specials lasting through the grand opening weekend.

Blo Arcadia is owned and operated by first-time franchisee, Helen Lin. With a dual bachelor's degree in economics and psychology and a master's degree in international business, Helen's hardworking nature led her to a successful career in real estate development. But her entrepreneurial spirit ignited a desire to own her own business – one that would fill a need in her hometown of Arcadia. As a working woman whose career took up much of her time, Helen was attracted to Blo Blow Dry Bar, as the concept provides a practical and enjoyable experience that can fit into a busy schedule. Coupled with the desire to empower women by making them look and feel good, all while saving them the time and stress of styling their own hair and makeup, Helen made the decision to become a franchisee and open her own location in Arcadia.

"We are thrilled to partner with someone as dedicated and hardworking as Helen. Her knowledge of the industry and background in real estate are great attributes that will set her up for success as she launches Blo Arcadia," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Helen is deeply rooted in her community and with her connection to her neighbors, family and friends, there's no one better to introduce Blo to the Arcadia suburb."

Over the past few years, an array of beauty and personal care brands have established a strong presence across California in an effort to meet the needs of the wellness-oriented consumer. With a demand for more retailers that promote a balanced lifestyle, Blo Blow Dry Bar's presence in Arcadia will positively impact the community and encourage residents in the area to prioritize self-care.

"I've always seen myself operating my own business and partnering with a brand like Blo Blow Dry Bar is a dream come true. My family is very familiar with the blow out concept, as we would frequently treat ourselves to blow outs on our trips to China, so I'm excited to not only bring a sense of familiarity to the community, but also an affordable luxury that I know our town needs," said Helen Lin. "When deciding on the location, I wanted to make sure Blo Arcadia was in close proximity to not only residents, but also other businesses that Blo Arcadia could partner and collaborate with on future initiatives in our hometown. That's why I'm eager to introduce Arcadia to Blo Blow Dry Bar."

Recognized as America's original blow dry bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar believes in creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations can feel welcomed, represented and gorgeous. Combining a chic and modern design with a fun and lively environment, Blo creates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests from start to finish. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all customers. Blo's hair menu includes seven signature styles to choose from, ranging from a sleek ponytail to flirty and bouncy curls.

Blo Arcadia is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Walk-ins are accepted and online reservations are available at blomedry.com/Arcadia or via the app (available for IOS or Android). Appointments can also be made by calling 626-538-4037. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow Blo Arcadia on Facebook (@BloBlowDryBarArcadia) and Instagram (@blo_arcadia). For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit www.blomedry.com.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S., Canada and the Philippines and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit www.blomedry.com.

