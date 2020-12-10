Block Management UK leverages MRI Software's property management software to elevate customer experience

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering an exceptional and consistent service to residents and leaseholders has become a mission-critical business challenge for block managers in recent years.

Where the discipline was once squarely focused on the functional aspects of managing properties and accounting processes, organisations and their teams now need to be client experience specialists – while also continuing to deliver efficiency and profitability across portfolios. And that's not to mention acute added pressure resulting from the impacts of COVID-19. In a digital-first culture, and one where reviews and user feedback are so influential, the ability to offer and maintain great service can be make or break for a business. It's for this reason that block managers have turned to technology as a platform for success.

Block Management UK is utilising MRI Software's innovative suite of software to successfully meet its customer service and customer engagement requirements. In the Block Management UK case study, David Collinson – Managing Director, and Simon Matthews – Operations Director, share their thoughts on why technology is so important in the provision of a great experience, before diving into some of the reasons they have chosen to place a connected property management and resident portal solution at the heart of their growing nationwide enterprise.

The case study also provides an overview of how MRI's deep and widely used capabilities in the block management sector can support integrated online payments and maintenance requests, opportunities for additional revenue streams, document and information sharing, community engagement and more.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com .

