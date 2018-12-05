Block O'Toole & Murphy Dominates Personal Injury Results in 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy had another strong year in 2018, continuing its run of recovering top results for injured New Yorkers. Altogether, the firm's attorneys again brought in well over $100 million dollars for their clients. 2018 was the firm's most successful campaign yet in its fight for the seriously injured.

Top 2018 results secured for victims of construction accidents, premises liability cases, product liability cases and motor vehicle accidents include:

$5,850,000 for a woman injured in an apartment ceiling collapse

for a woman injured in an apartment ceiling collapse $4,150,000 after a rear-end accident caused by a snow plow

after a rear-end accident caused by a snow plow $4,000,000 for a pedestrian who was struck by a car

for a pedestrian who was struck by a car $4,000,000 after a worker suffered leg injuries in a ladder fall

after a worker suffered leg injuries in a ladder fall $3,800,000 for a products liability victim in a truck accident

for a products liability victim in a truck accident $3,720,000 for a construction worker injured in a fall

for a construction worker injured in a fall $3,500,000 for a worker injured by falling lumber

for a worker injured by falling lumber $3,450,000 after a man in a crosswalk was struck by a bus

after a man in a crosswalk was struck by a bus $3,400,000 for a worker injured in a work-related fall

"Our clients come to us when accidents outside of their control put them in vulnerable positions, and we fight hard to get them the compensation and peace of mind they deserve," said Founding Partner Jeffrey Block. "This mission is shared by our entire team, and we're lucky to have such a talented and committed group of attorneys."

More good news recently came in the New York Law Journal Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2017, where it was announced that the firm won the second highest settlement in the state, as well as the largest mediated settlement and 12 of the 50 top settlements in 2017. This was the most Top 50 results of any firm in New York State. Block O'Toole & Murphy also had more settlements exceeding $1,000,000 than any other New York law firm; they fully expect to achieve this again in 2018.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $1 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in car crash, construction accident, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

