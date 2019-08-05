BLOCK21 Fitness Opens New Cardio Hip-Hop Fitness Studio in Capitol Hill Neighborhood of Denver

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCK21 Fitness, a new workout class program centered around cardio hip-hop fitness, opened its new studio today at 930 N. Lincoln Street in Denver. Located just south of Downtown, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, BLOCK21 will initially offer classes five days a week, mornings and evenings, and a grand opening special of 21 days of classes for $21 to new members.

Founded in 2017, BLOCK21's signature class recreates a nightclub experience with lights and pulse pounding music and turns it into a cardio dance workout, combining hip-hop cardio and interval training. Its goal is to give participants the feel of a party combined with the punch of their favorite cardio class.

"There is no greater feeling than 'losing yourself' on the dance floor. You don't need any professional dance experience to capture that feeling. I wanted to give everyone a chance to access that while making exercise actually fun at the same time," says Sally Ogilby, owner and head instructor of BLOCK21 Fitness.

The classes are designed for beginners with zero dance experience. She says all you have to do is show up, and you'll be channeling your inner Beyoncé in no time.

"This class is amazing. I am a terrible dancer and was nervous about taking the class the first time, but I'm so glad I did! It feels like you are at a dance party and I honestly have so much fun," Erica L., member since 2018.

The studio hosted a soft opening class and party for original members on Saturday August second. The new studio has taken over the space of the former Dazzle Jazz on Lincoln Street, which relocated downtown in 2017. After renovations, the location now features a studio for up to 35 class participants, a locker room and bathrooms. The studio also hosts custom classes for bachelorette parties and other events.

Founded in 2017, BLOCK21 Fitness is a new type of fitness class that utilizes the feel and music of a hip-hop nightclub to guide participants through a high intensity cardio and interval training workout. Its owner, Sally Ogilby, comes from 20+ years of professional dance experience and wanted to create a new cardio workout experience that made exercise actually enjoyable. BLOCK21 Fitness is located at 930 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado 80203. Visit www.block21fitness.com/ for more information.

