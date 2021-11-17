Blockboard Solves the Digital Advertising Crisis Market Needs a 'Controlled Demolition'

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockboard came on the scene as the video accountability company offering brands and companies an innovative, effective, and transparent branding messaging alternative that leverages the power and potential of CTV and blockchain technology.

Blockboard, the video accountability company Matt Wasserlauf, co-founder of Blockboard and Digital Pioneer

This is more critical than ever before, with digital advertising on the verge of collapse. Digital advertising introduced a unique genre of microtargeting along with accountability. However, according to Tim Hwang, acclaimed author of Subprime Attention Crisis , marketers are being fooled by programmatic advertising and the misleading measurement system, high costs, and blatant advertising fraud created by fake 'clicks.' According to Hwang, digital advertising is an unstoppable money machine at the heart of the internet and now needs a "controlled demolition." His books go on to say that the unreliability of advertising numbers and the widespread fraud taking place within advertising markets are due to the simple fact that online ads mostly fail to work.

According to Matt Wasserlauf, co-founder of Blockboard and Digital Pioneer, "There is a prevailing behavior in the Video market called by some Cost Per Whatever, which is the opposite of CPM; the pricing model that works across the Media industry. The CPM means the cost per 1,000 impressions bought by an advertiser. Impressions are the times a human being sees an advertisement. Operative word: human being," says Wasserlauf

In straight terms, human impressions are 'Not a bot,' not advertisements running below the fold where no one sees them, and not a video ad bought on websites that fire impressions into the ether, but rather are ads seen by actual real and living human beings.

According to Wasserlauf, "Billions of dollars of these fraudulent impressions are traded and most of these impressions are being made possible by the programmatic platforms that dominate the Media industry today." 'Programmatic' means automation, so therefore the automatic nature of this trading (without humans) is what makes the Cost Per Whatever possible. Many industry experts on fraud, such Dr. Augustine Fou, have sounded the alarm and according to Dr Fou, "Those impressions and clicks are not what you think!" He has written countless studies talking about this malfeasance.

"This has to and must change," says Wasserlauf, "and I have now staked my career on creating the solution to this problem." At Blockboard, the company has a Video distribution platform based on the Blockchain system Ethereum to present everything on blockchain's public ledger. With this, Blockboard can validate every single impression administered and the results have been 'off the charts.'

Blockboard continues to provide these impressive results, going neck to neck against the biggest programmatic platforms like Tradedesk. "Blockboard is selling product, driving app downloads, and generating email registrations," says Wasserlauf. "We're eliminating the need of verification companies' that because of the extreme level of fraud in the industry, have themselves become a billion-dollar industry," adds Wasserlauf.

Blockboard's Goal is to graduate from Cost Per Whatever and do Whatever it Takes!

About The Blockboard Solution

Matt Wasserlauf, CEO/Founder, Matt Timothy, Chief Customer Officer, and their team of Pro Blockboarders have been operating Blockboard in a proof-of-concept model during the pandemic and the results for the company and their clients have been stellar. Blockboard operates a three-tiered model: Create (original content with Blockboard Studios); Motivate (distribute content and targeted ads over OTT/CTV platforms through Blockboard Media) and Validate (through MyBlockboard.com using Blockchain technology). (https://www.myblockboard.com/)

Blockboard exists to help marketers exploit emerging video capabilities as CTV combines the best of linear TV (create awareness) with the best of digital (motivate action). Combining CTV exposure and OTT clickability creates a highly effective, brand safe, transparent, and measurable video campaign. Blockboard can manage reach and frequency across all devices and platforms without relying on a single cookie. The soft launch of Blockboard achieved concrete business results for clients in the retail, CPG, media, travel, pharma, and political categories. The company is proud that its churn rate is less than 10% and considers its customers' loyalty to Blockboard's consistent performance a validation of its strategy, execution, and timing.

The programmatic video market is full of operational friction This is no surprise when you consider that one CTV/OTT campaign can have a dozen or more tech/vendor intermediaries: DSP, SSP, Ad Server, Validation/ Verification, Data providers, a media agency, a creative agency, a digital agency, plus pervasive ad fraud, black box margin builders, and a hard-to-resist tendency to fall back on a default "set it & forget it" operating philosophy.

Blockboard significantly reduces costly operational friction through its proprietary digital video distribution platform, MyBlockboard.com, which relies on blockchain technology to create trust, full transparency, and verification for the ad spender. The same benefits of blockchain that underpin the crypto-currency market are the foundation of Blockboard's operational confidence, enough to insert the word accountability into its mission.

