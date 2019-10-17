Blockchain - based provenance & tracking for produce to address recall prevention

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Software Solutions one of Atlanta's leading IT Services providers, today announced the launch of its first Blockchain technology based provenance tracking portal Farm to Plate. According to the company Farm to Plate is a highly transparent & dependable real-time Blockchain-based provenance tracking portal for farm and field products.

The primary challenge that businesses like Food & Beverage, Restaurants, and Agriculture based products face is that products are sourced from multiple locations across the world. It means a more complex system that makes it challenging to identify the point of occurrence and reasons for damage / contamination. This is all the more challenging if there is no record on where a product that is being consumed or used is being sourced from, and all the locations the product has been before. Farm to Plate will provide real- time insight into the origination of a product and provides handling information (like location, date and time tracking) of the raw product/s, and data on how it is gathered and proceeds thru the system for delivery, and all of it stored on Blockchain. Thus in the case of a recall, information gathered from the portal can be narrowed down to specific lot / bundle, and ultimately location and minimize wastage by not recalling all the products. With the use of Blockchain technology, the data gathered through provenance and tracking, can be helpful to companies in preventing future damages / recalls through dependable data of entries, because it is immutable, transparent, and secured.

Speaking about the launch of Farm to Plate, Pramod Sajja, President & CEO, Paramount Software Solutions, said, "Paramount understands that every business has problems that are very specific to them, and solutions need to be developed keeping those exact needs. Farm to Plate was built keeping that in mind – not only does it provide easy access to very powerful and solid data that is immutable, and easily traceable but it can be customized to the needs of businesses wanting to go into the specifics that are more relevant to them".

The tracking system in Farm to Plate is built on HyperledFger Fabric 1.4 running within Docker Containers on Ubuntu Linux 18.04. The portal is a NodeJS site built out using EJS accessing WebAPI calls written in NodeJS that accesses the Smart Contract that is written in JavaScript. The functions are available to insert records and retrieve records from the blockchain and the information received from a specific product code is fed into the existing system with full track back information from point of origin to point of destination.

Founded in 1997, Paramount is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified IT solutions firm providing world-class technical and IT recruiting services in government and the private sector. Paramount has developed time-tested methodologies in its dynamic approach towards its solutions offerings that ensure high-quality client deliverables. Paramount has been the recipient of many prestigious recognitions, including the INC.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Best and The Brightest Companies to Work for® – Atlanta & National, Computerworld Magazine's Best Places to Work in IT, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and many more. The company has over 200 employees based in the United States, with a diverse range of technical specializations. For more information on the company, visit www.paramountsoft.net. For information on Farm to Plate visit www.srcblox.com.

