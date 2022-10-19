Blockchain Capital Announces New Head of Platform and Principal Research Engineer

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the appointment of Alan Curtis as Head of Platform and Caleb Tebbe as Principal Research Engineer. Alan will be responsible for supporting founders and portfolio companies post-investment and Caleb will be responsible for supporting portfolio company engineering teams, research, and technical due diligence.

Together, Alan and Caleb have a combined 13 years of experience building, supporting, and advising companies at the absolute frontier of crypto. As product visionaries, they've built products and services within wallet software (2014), retail exchange ('16), NFTs ('17), DEX ('17), Lightning Network ('18), Staking ('19), MEV ('20), DAOs ('21) and bitcoin mining ('22).

"We invested in Alan and Caleb, as co-founders, five years ago when they were building RADAR. We led two financing rounds, sat on their board, and completed a successful acquisition together. Now we're ready to invest in them again, this time as investors, as they build out our Platform and Engineering teams," said Bart Stephens, Co-Founder & Managing Partner.

Alan joins Blockchain Capital from Core Scientific, where he was CTO and helped take the company public on NASDAQ ($CORZ). Previously, he co-founded and sold two companies. Most recently, he was CEO at RADAR where he completed multiple rounds of financing and ran a competitive M&A process to sell the company. Before that, he was the Program Director at Innosphere, a technology incubator working with "hard tech" science and engineering companies. Alan has hired 100+ people, managed every company department, and has been an active angel investor across 25+ companies and five funds.

Caleb joins Blockchain Capital from Core Scientific, where he was SVP of Product and Engineering. Caleb co-founded and was CTO at RADAR, where he built an international engineering team and categorydefining products including one of the first decentralized exchanges, enterprise-grade staking infrastructure, and a DeFi proprietary trading operation. Before that, he was an early Data Science Engineer at Coinbase. Caleb has been an active participant in the Ethereum ecosystem since 2017 contributing to various emerging verticals including DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs.

About Blockchain Capital, LLC Based in San Francisco, Blockchain Capital is the first dedicated venture capital firm to invest exclusively in the blockchain technology sector. Founded in 2013 by Bart and Brad Stephens, Blockchain Capital has funded over 165 founders with the principal mission of helping these entrepreneurs build world-class companies and projects based on blockchain technology.

Media Contact: [email protected], 415-677-5340

