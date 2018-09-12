Blockchain for Enterprise Applications

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Ledger Technology for Payments, Processing & Settlement, Microtransactions, Asset Management, Identity & Access Management, Automated Compliance, and Prediction Markets: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts







In the past year, blockchain has become a controversial global phenomenon, with the technology perceived as either a solution for whatever ails society or "rat poison squared" as Warren Buffet describes Bitcoin. In 2018, we are witnessing the launch of blockchains carrying commercial traffic and moving beyond proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations, though the selected applications have yet to demonstrate the capacity and scale of credit card networks. Blockchain-powered international trade finance coming online is just one example. The blockchain ecosystem is replete with innovating startups prompted by amazing cryptocurrency valuations. Blockchain entrepreneurs find a reason to tokenize anything and everything and move quickly toward an initial coin offering (ICO), the largest of which recently exceeded $4 billion, though funds were denominated in another cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

The explosion in the blockchain ecosystem is typical during the early stages of general-purpose technology (GPT) development and explains the degree of fragmentation present in the market. This fragmentation leads to cautious investment as the industry works through the inevitable industry rationalization and resulting consolidation. Driving this rationalization are the large internet companies moving to establish market dominance as blockchain platforms and reap the resulting rewards. The large company blockchain development encourages other large companies to move beyond PoCs to commercial traffic. Tractica has identified six broad enterprise blockchain use case categories that are further segmented into 29 individual use cases. These use cases offer cost savings, efficiency improvements, security enhancement, and regulatory compliance compared to legacy processes.

This Tractica report examines market trends, technology issues, key use cases, and industry players analyzing the evolution of enterprise blockchain from one-off projects to a general-purpose technology. The study includes granular market sizing and revenue forecasts for 29 use cases spanning 19 industries, segmented by implementation category and world region through 2025. The report also includes in-depth profiles of 39 key industry innovators.

Key Questions Addressed:

What are the key use cases for distributed ledger technologies within various industry sectors?

What is the current state of the blockchain market and what drivers and barriers will shape its development over the next 5-10 years?

What are the key business benefits for organizations implementing distributed ledger technologies?

What are some of the key barriers to adoption and growth of blockchain in enterprise markets?

Who are the key players in the enterprise blockchain market, what is their competitive positioning, and which ones are poised for greatest success?

What is the size of the blockchain market opportunity and how does it vary by industry and use case?

Who Needs This Report?

Enterprise end-user organizations

Enterprise software companies

Blockchain/distributed ledger technology companies

Semiconductor and component vendors

Service providers and systems integrators

Government agencies and regulators

Investor community

