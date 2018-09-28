Blockchain Game HyperDragons Roars to #1 Ranking with New Gameplay powered by Tenfold Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperDragons took the #1 ranking on DappRadar's game rankings this week after launching its Rocket Arena gameplay powered by scaling solution Tenfold Protocol. HyperDragons is a blockchain based strategy game where players construct kingdoms, accumulate assets and battle dragons on the blockchain.

The Tenfold Protocol integration lowers the barrier of entry for HyperDragons players by rendering swift and gas fee-free gameplay. The new Rocket Arena gameplay includes an updated game UX, active community marketing and outreach for the blockchain game.

The updated version of HyperDragons runs exponentially faster. Before Tenfold, HyperDragons' arena battles were limited to 32 players; now, each battle accommodates 2,048 players. Additionally, HyperDragons was limited to three arena battles per day. Now with Tenfold, the game accommodates an unlimited number of spontaneous dragon battles. Now everyone can battle their dragons as much as they want, whenever they want. HyperDragons players are saving over 95% in Ethereum transaction costs because most in-game transactions are now processed off-chain via Tenfold. The result is a scalable, frictionless blockchain gaming experience.

"We know players love the benefits of blockchain and love to play HyperDragons," said Derek Chiang the Founder of Tenfold Protocol. "Now with Tenfold integrated, players get the security of the blockchain and the speed and scale of traditional gaming. This is a significant milestone for us, and we're very thankful to MIXMARVEL, the creator of HyperDragons, for embracing us."

MIXMARVEL, a leading gamified platform for new and veteran blockchain enthusiasts to create content, socialize, play games and use DApps, plans to implement Tenfold for all of their upcoming blockchain games. Next up for Tenfold and MIXMARVEL is Ground Hunter, a cutting edge, first-person shooter game, then a full slate of games and development toolkits that will be integrated with Tenfold over the next year.

"Our games & DApps powered by Tenfold Protocol offer a tremendous experience and value for our customers," said Yiyi He, Co-Founder of MIXMARVEL. "With Tenfold, our blockchain in-game experience has the potential to rival the traditional game user experience. HyperDragons is just the beginning of Tenfold and MIXMARVEL's relationship — we're looking forward to bringing scale and lowered transaction costs to our community."

